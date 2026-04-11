EVERTON BOSS DAVID Moyes has suggested the club are keen to extend Seamus Coleman’s stint, though he indicated any new deal could be in a non-playing capacity.

The 37-year-old, whose contract is due to expire this summer, joined Everton from Sligo Rovers in 2009 and subsequently established himself as a club stalwart.

No Toffees player has made more Premier League appearances than Coleman, while the Donegal native has lined out 433 times in total, leaving him joint 10th on their all-time appearance list, alongside former teammate Leon Osman and fellow Bit O’Red alumnae, Dixie Dean.

But the Ireland international has been a peripheral figure playing-wise of late. In the last two seasons, he has made just four Premier League starts, the most recent of which was last November against Man United when he was forced off injured in the 10th minute.

“I would make a place for him, one way or the other, whatever happened,” Moyes told reporters. “There are no discussions at the moment; the focus is on the games.

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“Obviously, we’re working on things when we need to, but if I’m honest, we’ve not really sat down and talked to Seamus. I talk to Seamus privately, and I’d like Seamus to stay at the club one way or another.”

Coleman has remained an integral figure for Ireland, starting the last six competitive internationals.

Boys in Green boss Heimir Hallgrímsson has highlighted the full-back’s leadership skills as crucial to the team, while Moyes expressed similar sentiments about what he can offer off the pitch.

“People could question him as a player, but I think he was elite level, and what he’s got in terms of the characteristics he brings to the football club, he’s got a lot of Everton DNA in it. I think I need to retain that through the building, whether that’s the academy, helping the young ones or even this morning when he was digging out the senior players, a couple of them for not running back or doing their work correctly.

“He’s got a great idea of what the club requires. I have been away from the club, but I think he has been an ambassador for the club, probably more than anybody.

“He was maybe one of the only people the supporters would believe and listen to, so I hope there is a role that we can make, if it is not playing. Let’s be fair, he has had a brilliant career.

“One of the staff said the other day: ‘Bloody hell, gaffer, what did you pay sixty grand for him for?’ I said: ‘I know it was far too much!’ We are happy to joke about it.”