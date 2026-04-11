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Athletic Grounds hosts Armagh against Tyrone tomorrow. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Plan Ahead

Your guide to the 2026 GAA provincial football fixtures and TV coverage

Live action this weekend from Ruislip, Armagh, and Gaelic Park.
9.44am, 11 Apr 2026

Saturday 11 April

Connacht senior football quarter-final

  • London v Mayo, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.30pm – GAA+.

 

Leinster senior football first round

  • Offaly v Laois, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6pm.

*****

Sunday 12 April

Connacht senior football quarter-finals

  • Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 3pm.
  • New York v Roscommon, Gaelic Park, 8pm – GAA+.

Leinster senior football first round

  • Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.
  • Westmeath v Longford, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm.

Munster senior football quarter-finals

  • Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Tipperary, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Ulster senior football first round

  • Armagh v Tyrone, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 4.15pm – RTÉ 2.

*****

Saturday 18 April

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Derry v Antrim, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 5pm.

*****

Sunday 19 April

Leinster senior football quarter-finals

  • Kildare v Offaly/Laois – Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.
  • Meath v Westmeath/Longford – Glenisk O’Connor Park Tullamore/Laois Hire O’Moore Park Portlaoise.
  • Louth v Wexford – Netwatch Cullen Park/Echelon Park Aughrim.
  • Dublin v Carlow/Wicklow – Netwatch Cullen Park/Echelon Park Aughrim.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 3pm.

*****

Saturday 25 April

Connacht senior football semi-final

  • Sligo/Leitrim v Galway, Pearse Stadium/Carrick-on-Shannon, 3.30pm – GAA+.

Munster senior football semi-finals

  • Tipperary/Waterford v Cork/Limerick, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Clare v Kerry, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm  – GAA+.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Fermanagh v Armagh/Tyrone, Brewster Park/O’Neills Healy Park, 5.30pm -  – GAA+.

*****

Sunday 26 April

Connacht senior football semi-final

  • London/Mayo v Roscommon/New York, Castlebar/Roscommon, 4pm – RTÉ.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Donegal v Down, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3pm – GAA+.

*****

Saturday 2 May

Leinster senior football semi-final

  • Louth/Wexford v Dublin/Carlow/Wicklow – Laois Hire O’Moore Park Portlaoise, , Time TBC – GAA+.

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Venue TBC, 5pm – GAA+.

*****

Sunday 3 May

Leinster senior football semi-final

  • Kildare/Offaly/Laois v Meath/Westmeath/Longford – Glenisk O’Connor Park Tullamore, 2pm – GAA+.

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Donegal/Down v Tyrone/Armagh/Fermanagh, Venue TBC, 4pm - RTÉ.

*****

Sunday 10 May

Munster senior football final

  • Venue TBC, 1.45pm - RTÉ.

Connacht senior football final

  • Venue TBC, 4.15pm - RTÉ.

*****

Sunday 17 May

Leinster senior football final

  • Croke Park, 2pm - RTÉ.

Ulster senior football final

  • Venue TBC, 4.15pm - RTÉ.
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