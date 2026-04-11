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Your guide to the 2026 GAA provincial football fixtures and TV coverage
Saturday 11 April
Connacht senior football quarter-final
Leinster senior football first round
*****
Sunday 12 April
Connacht senior football quarter-finals
Leinster senior football first round
Munster senior football quarter-finals
Ulster senior football first round
*****
Saturday 18 April
Ulster senior football quarter-final
*****
Sunday 19 April
Leinster senior football quarter-finals
Ulster senior football quarter-final
*****
Saturday 25 April
Connacht senior football semi-final
Munster senior football semi-finals
Ulster senior football quarter-final
*****
Sunday 26 April
Connacht senior football semi-final
Ulster senior football quarter-final
*****
Saturday 2 May
Leinster senior football semi-final
Ulster senior football semi-final
*****
Sunday 3 May
Leinster senior football semi-final
Ulster senior football semi-final
*****
Sunday 10 May
Munster senior football final
Connacht senior football final
*****
Sunday 17 May
Leinster senior football final
Ulster senior football final
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Championship GAA Gaelic Football Plan Ahead provinces