McIlroy makes flying start to Masters second round, Rose the clubhouse leader

RORY MCILROY HAS made a flying start to take the lead in the second round of the Masters at Augusta, with Justin Rose the current clubhouse leader on five-under.

McIlroy, joint leader overnight with Sam Burns, birdied three holes early on to take a three-shot lead, but has just dropped a shot on the 5th to stand at seven-under.

Rose, who lost out to McIlroy in last year’s play-off, was three-under for his round today as his 69 sees him set the clubhouse target. McIlroy sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-five second hole to seize the solo lead.

Shane Lowry is currently on three-under, he birdied the opening hole in his second round.

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Wyndham Clark and Tyrrell Hatton, are both in the clubhouse on four-under.

Hatton matched McIlroy atop the leaderboard with birdies at the par-five 15th and par-three 16th, giving him seven birdies for the day as he chased a first major title. His only bogey of the day arrived on the 18th.

Tyrrell Hatton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hatton, who made four birdies on the front nine, landed his approach two feet from the hole at 15 and tapped in for birdie then sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th to grab a share of the lead.

Rose, the 2013 US Open winner, dropped his approach to four feet at the par-five 15th and made the putt to share second. He had reeled off three consecutive birdies before a bogey at the par-three 12th after missing the green.

After early frustration, Rose made a 24-foot birdie putt at seven, a 10-footer for birdie at nine, a three-footer at 10 and a four-footer at 11.

Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, fired a 68, while world number one Scottie Scheffler, seeking his third Masters victory in five seasons, made bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes to fall back.

His birdies at the par-five eighth and par-four 10th were followed by a bogey at 13.

More to follow…