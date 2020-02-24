This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 February, 2020
‘I know I can do better’ – Fury not resting on laurels after beating Wilder

Fury has now held all of the major world titles in the heavyweight division.

By Press Association Monday 24 Feb 2020, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,950 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5019417
Trainer Andy Lee celebrates in the ring with his cousin, Tyson Fury.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Image: Bradley Collyer
Trainer Andy Lee celebrates in the ring with his cousin, Tyson Fury.
Trainer Andy Lee celebrates in the ring with his cousin, Tyson Fury.
Image: Bradley Collyer

TYSON FURY INSISTS he is only just getting started having reinvented himself as a “beast” with a spectacular destruction of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The 31-year-old had promised to be aggressive in this rematch against Wilder, after his elusive boxing tactics were not enough to secure the belt in their first fight 14 months ago.

He delivered in style, flooring Wilder twice at the MGM Grand and beating the champion up to the extent his corner pulled him out in the seventh round.

“I’m my own worst critic and even though it was a fantastic performance and I got a great win, I know I can do better,” he said.

“I’ve only just started with my new trainer, SugarHill Steward. We only had seven weeks to perfect a Kronk Gym style. But I’m a quick learner and I aim to get back to the gym straightaway, to work on balance and straight punches.

“I’m going to be putting people to sleep left, right and centre. Don’t forget when I came here people said I can’t punch. Wilder himself said I’ve got ‘pillow fists’ in the past.

“Well it didn’t do badly for an old fat guy who can’t punch, did I?”

Asked whether he believes he is the biggest puncher in the heavyweight division, Fury said: “No… I’m an old feather duster who can’t break an egg, aren’t I?

2.50694586 Tyson Fury enjoyed a career-defining victory in Las Vegas. Source: (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“But 21 knockouts in 31 fights isn’t so bad considering I never really look for knockouts, I’ve always looked to use my boxing skill.

“With this weight and technique we can knock out anybody. When I jumped on the scales people thought I hadn’t come for a fight, that I’d underestimated Wilder, come for a payday. When I got in there I felt like a beast. This is my weight.”

Fury has now held all of the major world titles in the division, having outclassed Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts before spiralling into a spell of depression and inactivity.

Fury – who socialised with fans in Vegas in the wake of his win – still believes a third match with Wilder could happen.

2.50713078 Fury met fans on Sunday. Source: (Callum Dent/PA)

“The spoils of war are fresh,” he said. “I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay needs time to recover. But I’m almost sure he’ll take the rematch because he’s a dynamite puncher and he can take someone out at any time.

“With that level of danger, you can always win a fight. I’m sure we’ll do it again if he wants to.”

Wilder, before being taken to hospital, was reflective but annoyed by the stoppage.

“The best man won,” he said. “But my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield.

“I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back stronger.”

