Jack Rafferty and Jonah Kirby celebrate. World Rowing.
FreeDouble delight

Gold for Ireland at U19 World Rowing Championships

Jack Rafferty and Jonah Kirby power to junior men’s double sculls glory in Lithuania.
1.59pm, 10 Aug 2025

IRELAND’S JACK RAFFERTY and Jonah Kirby have won gold in the junior men’s double sculls at the U19 World Rowing Championships in Trakai, Lithuania.

The St Michael’s-Kenmare Rowing Club duo powered to glory from Lane 4, clocking 6:39.57 to finish over seven seconds ahead of second-placed Greece.

The Greeks came home in 6:46.83, with Germany third in 6:57.37.

It was a truly dominant performance from Rafferty and Kirby as they secured Ireland’s first gold medal at World U19 level, and the first-ever medal for a men’s crew. 

The pair won their heat in 6:37.15, and semi-final in 6:42.36. Germany and Greece finished 1-2 in the other semi-final after both winning their respective heats.

You can watch the race from 2:39 here:

World Rowing / YouTube

