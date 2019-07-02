Limerick overturn eight-point deficit to book place in Munster U20 football championship semi-final

A general view of the Fraher Field before the game.

A general view of the Fraher Field before the game.

WATERFORD AND LIMERICK have advanced to the last four of the Munster U20 football championship this evening after respective one-point wins over Clare and Tipperary.

The Treaty County remarkably battled back from eight points down to secure an unlikely victory over Tipp in Thurles.

The home side led 1-10 to 0-05 at the beginning of the second hand, but began to reel in their opponents and fashioned an injury-time winner to set up a semi-final date with Kerry on 11 July in Tralee.

Noel Callanan played a pivotal role in tonight’s victory, notching 1-03, while Niall McAuliffe and Jack Downey pointed late on to secure the win.

The Deise, meanwhile, were 1-10 to 1-09 winners over the Banner at Fraher Field, edging their rivals in the end after going in level (1-06 apiece) at the break.

Killian Ruane got Clare off to the perfect start with a goal inside one minute, but the home side fought back and Darragh Corcoran found the net for the Deise on 13 minutes to bring them back level.

Tom Barron struck the winner for Waterford as the home side held on during five minutes additional time to book their semi-final tie with Cork on 11 July.

Ciaran Archer was on target for Dublin against Longford this evening. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Leinster U20 championship

Meath have booked their place in the quarter-final of U20 Leinster championship. Cian McBride’s first minute goal proved decisive in the end as they beat Offaly 1-12 to 0-12.

Cian Farrell reduced Offaly’s deficit to a single point at the break (1-5 -0-07) and levelled the Faithful up after the restart. But late points from Daithi McGowan and Connell Ahearne was enough to see the Royals through.

Wexford enjoyed an eight-point half-time lead over Louth and never let up on their way to a 3-10 to 0-16 point win in Drogheda.

Shane Hickey brought the home side within a single point as Louth battled back in the second half (2-10 – 0-15). Jamie Myler secured the win for the Model County with a late penalty.

Laois needed extra-time in the night’s only other game to run out six point winners over Westmeath. It finished 2-20 to 20 points this evening at Cusack Park.

Tonight’s Results

Waterford 1-10 – 1-9 Clare

Limerick 1-13 – 1-12 Tipperary

Meath 1-12 – 0-12 Offaly

Dublin 4-21 – 0-7 Longford

Wexford 3-10 – 0-16 Louth

Westmeath 0-20 – 2-20 Laois

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!