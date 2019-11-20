Here are the highlights of the Ireland U21 side's superb win against Sweden

Adam Idah celebrates after scoring for the Ireland U21s against Sweden. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FOLLOWING THE DISAPPOINTMENT of the senior side’s failure to secure automatic qualification for Euro 2020 on Monday, the performance and result produced by the Ireland U21s at Tallaght Stadium last night was just the tonic.

Despite trailing at the interval, Stephen Kenny’s side produced a superb second-half display to record a 4-1 victory over Sweden, who had taken an 18th-minute lead through Brighton & Hove Albion striker Victor Gyokeres.

After some half-time adjustments, Celtic defender Lee O’Connor levelled the game shortly after the restart, before goals from Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Zack Elbouzedi gave the home team what was ultimately a convincing victory.

In their bid to qualify for the 2021 European Championships, Ireland have a three-point lead over Italy at the top of the table, although the Italians do have two games in hand.

The Boys in Green will face a March double-header against Iceland (home) and Luxembourg (away), before concluding their Group 1 campaign with a potentially decisive game away to Italy next October.

