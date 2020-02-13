This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I twisted my ankle so from high to low in a second' - Cork star missed last few minutes of UCC triumph

Darragh Fitzgibbon finished with two crucial points to help secure back-to-back Fitzgibbon Cup titles.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 1:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,195 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5005928
Darragh Fitzgibbon in action for UCC last night.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Darragh Fitzgibbon in action for UCC last night.
Darragh Fitzgibbon in action for UCC last night.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK STAR MIDFIELDER Darragh Fitzgibbon was forced to miss the last few minutes of UCC’s Fitzgibbon Cup triumph after suffering a twisted ankle.

Fitzgibbon hit two crucial points to help Tom Kingston’s side to defend their crown by the narrowest of margins against a gutsy IT Carlow side last night.

His second score was a fine individual effort which began with Fitzgibbon intercepting a pass in midfield before sweeping the ball over from distance.

After trailing the challengers for most of the game, that 57th-minute score from out near the sideline put UCC in front for the first time.

But disaster struck for Fitzgibbon in the next play, and he had to endure the final minutes of the drama from the sideline.

“I was just concentrating on getting the ball back,” Fitzgibbon recalls after his side’s slender one-point win at DCU Sportsground.

And then I twisted my ankle so from high to low in a second on the next ball. I had to go off for the last five minutes but Shane Conway showed nerves of steel to pop over the frees.

“It was just incredible,” he added. “The last couple of games have been very close. I think we’ve been asked questions all year as defending champions and we answered all of them. We’re deserving champions again this year.”

Conway followed Fitzgibbon’s point with his seventh free of the game to give UCC a two-point cushion. And while Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland’s deflected free cut the gap to one in the dying stages, DJ Carey’s side failed to grab the equalising score to force extra-time as Jerry Kelly failed to convert a late sideline.

“You wouldn’t put it past him to put it over,” said Fitzgibbon. “I’m just glad it went our way in the end.”

Carlow made the brighter start in the final, hitting two quick goals through Seamus Casey and Kilkenny’s Liam Blanchfield to give them the early advantage.

That brace left UCC trailing for much of the game, and they also finished with 14 players when Niall O’Leary was handed a red card in the second half.

“We knew they were going to get goals,” said Fitzgibbon of the defeated Carlow side. “They’ve scored 14 goals coming into this and we’ve only scored one so they bombarded us in the first half. We had to show all our grit to come back.

“It was the ultimate test down to 14 men but we answered all the questions.”

luke-scanlon-and-michael-harney-tackle-shane-conway Kerry star forward Shane Conway. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry forward Conway, who was part of UCC’s triumph last year, was immense in this year’s final, finishing with nine points overall in a man-of-the-match display.

He was quick to underplay the significance of his tally when speaking to the media after the final whistle, and recalled the celebrations he enjoyed when he brought the Fitzgibbon Cup to his club Lixnaw last year.

It was very nice, something special. I’ll always remember it for the rest of my life. There was a big turnout and all the players enjoyed it too.

“It’s a tough medal to get hold of, no matter what county you’re in. It’s just great now that a lot of this bunch have two and hopefully will drive on again this year.”

It will be a while before Conway can bring the trophy back home again this year, as he prepares to get back in a Kerry jersey this weekend for their Divison 2A clash with Meath.

“The schedule this weekend is I’m going to Meath so I don’t know if it’ll be seen [in Lixnaw] this weekend but we might bring it down some weekend in the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie