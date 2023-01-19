Barrett key as UCC hold off Maynooth, title holders UL claim opening 13-point win

Fitzgibbon Cup Results

ATU Galway 2-10 UL 2-23

UCC 1-18 Maynooth University 0-19

UCC WILL BE hoping for more of their star names to return and improved performances all around after hanging on for a two-point victory over 14-man Maynooth University to open their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign in Group C.

Maynooth were reduced a man after quickfire yellow cards for Mark Donnelly to end the first half, at which stage they trailed 1-11 to 0-8.

But the bookies’ rank outsiders for Fitzgibbon glory outscored the record champions by 0-11 to 0-5 from there to the hour mark, levelling the game, before Cork senior Shane Barrett (0-5) struck the winner, followed by an insurance score from full-back Niall O’Leary.

UCC were without Ger Millerick, Ethan Twomey, Daire Connery, and Pádraig Power, while Brian Hayes and Iarlaith Daly were introduced off the bench. Jack O’Connor (1-2) did most of the damage in the first half but he was withdrawn at half-time.

Ben Whitley / INPHO Iarlaith Daly came on for UCC tonight. Ben Whitley / INPHO / INPHO

O’Connor’s 20th-minute goal pushed UCC 1-8 to 0-6 clear and but for Niall Holland saves from Barrett (twice), O’Connor, and Robbie Cotter, as well as Cormac O’Brien hitting the post and Cotter sending a penalty over in the 28th minute, they could’ve led by more.

Maynooth dropped captain Luke Hogan into centre-back and introduced Emmet Landy at half-time and their work rate not only lifted those around them but nullified UCC’s spare man.

Landy hit three points and Andy Hickey added two more, allied by the free-taking of Galmoy’s Drennan brothers, Billy (0-8 before going off injured) and Conor (0-2).

A crucial Luke Elliot hook with Landy in on goal kept UCC ahead and once Maynooth got level, the hosts were able to find the scores to see them through.

UCD are well warned as they travel to Maynooth next in Group C.

Meanwhile in tonight’s other Fitzgibbon Cup game in Group D, UL saw off ATU Galway by 2-23 to 2-10 at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

Tipperary’s Gearoid O’Connor was their top scorer with 0-11 while Clare’s Mark Rogers scored 1-4 and Waterford’s Mikey Kiely hit 1-1. Kevin Cooney top scored for their Galway opponents with 0-7.

Scorers for UCC: Robbie Cotter 0-6 (5f, 1 pen), Jack O’Connor 1-2, Shane Barrett 0-5, Conor Cahalane 0-2, Niall O’Leary 0-1, Seán Daly 0-1, Cormac O’Brien 0-1.

Scorers for Maynooth University: Billy Drennan 0-8 (7f, 1 65), Emmet Landy 0-3, Andy Hickey 0-2, Conor Drennan 0-2 (1f, 1 s/l), Pierce Blanchfield 0-1, Luke Hogan 0-1, Conor Kelly 0-1, Colm Fogarty 0-1.

UCC

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton, Cork)

15. Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields, Cork), 3. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons, Cork), 2. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

5. Luke Elliot (Sarsfields, Cork), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers, Cork), 19. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers, Cork)

8. Eoin Carey (Kilworth, Cork), 9. Seán Daly (Randal Óg, Cork)

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s, Cork), 11. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields, Cork), 12. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum, Cork)

27. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields, Cork), 14. Shane Barrett (Blarney, Cork), 20. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock, Cork)

Subs

26. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s, Cork) for O’Connor (h-t)

33. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin, Cork) for Carey (37)

7. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore, Waterford) for Cahalane (47)

Maynooth University

1. Niall Holland (Tullaroan, Kilkenny)

2. David Fogarty (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), 3. Eoin Molloy (Naomh Éanna, Wexford), 4. Mark Donnelly (St Lachtain’s, Kilkenny)

5. Jamie Young (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), 6. Conan Boran (Naas, Kildare), 7. Liam Cassin (Faythe Harriers, Wexford)

8. Pierce Blanchfield (Graigenamanagh, Kilkenny), 9. Andy Hickey (Dunamaggin, Kilkenny)

12. Billy Drennan (Galmoy, Kilkenny), 11. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), 10. Conor Drennan (Galmoy, Kilkenny)

15. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha/Dorrha, Tipperary), 14. Cian Boyle (Castleknock, Dublin), 13. Conor Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny)

Subs

22. Emmet Landy (Windgap, Kilkenny) for C Fogarty (h-t)

25. Lochlainn McHale (Monaleen, Limerick) for B Drennan (54 inj)

17. Niall Bolger (Bagenalstown, Carlow) for Blanchfield (60+1 inj)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)