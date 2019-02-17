This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean O'Shea's 2-3 propels UCC past NUIG into Sigerson Cup final

They’ll face St Mary’s in the final on Wednesday night.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 4:41 PM
17 minutes ago 1,240 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4498412
Conor Geaney celebrates scoring a goal with Padraig Clifford.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Conor Geaney celebrates scoring a goal with Padraig Clifford.
Conor Geaney celebrates scoring a goal with Padraig Clifford.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

UCC 4-9

NUIG 1-15

John O’Shea reports from Mallow

UCC ARE INTO the final of the Sigerson Cup courtesy of this enthralling victory over NUIG on Sunday afternoon in Mallow.

This was a competitive affair overall. NUIG contributed to what was a gripping spectacle and ensured the outcome was not fully decided right up until the full time whistle.

Ultimately the cutting edge of UCC, especially through Kerry footballers such as Sean O’Shea, was to prove crucial. He found the back of the net with a low, cool finish in the opening minutes.

O’Shea moments later got his and UCC’s second of the game, after he sweeped home after NUIG failed to clear the danger from an initial under hit point effort by Killian Spillane.

But a spirited effort from the Galway side meant they went in at the half time break just a point behind, with a score of 0-8 to UCC’s 2-3.

NUIG had the most perfect of starts to the second half of play, as John Maher blasted into the roof of the net.

However, UCC responded almost instantly with a goal of their own, when Eimhin Courtney netted with cool finish on the ground.

UCC went on to go into a five point lead. But NUIG would reduce the gap down to just one with less than ten minutes remaining. A number of fine placed efforts from Michael Daly meant this was well in the balance.

But UCC got another goal which in the end would prove deadly, when Conor Geaney was on hand to put the finishing touches on what was a good move.

They will now go on to face St Mary’s of Belfast in the Sigerson decider, after the Belfast college defeated a highly fancied UCD outfit in the other semi final clash on Saturday.

Scorers for UCC: Sean O’Shea (2-3, 0-2 frees), Conor Geaney (1-4, 0-1 free), Eimhin Courtney (1-1), Padraig Clifford (0-1).

Scorers for NUIG: Michael Daly (0-7 frees), John Maher (1-0), Jack Robinson (0-3), Peter Cooke, Nathan Mullen, Rob Finnerty (free), John Daly (free) and Owen Gallagher (0-1 each).

UCC

16. Mark White (Clonakilty,Cork)

22. Michael Flood (St Bridgets,Meath)
3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas, Cork)
4. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearse, Kerry)

5. James McEntee (Curraha, Meath)
17. Brian Begley (An Gaeltacht, Kerry)
7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig, Cork)

8. Padraig Lucey (Killarney Legion, Kerry)
9. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)

10. Padraig Clifford (Fossa, Kerry)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks, Kerry)
12. Conor Horgan (Nemo Rangers, Cork)

20. Conor Geaney (Dingle, Kerry)
14. Killian Spillane (Templenoe, Kerry)
15. Eimhin Courtney (Eire Og Ennis, Clare)

Subs:

6. Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk, Kerry) for McEntee(23, inj)
19. Ronan Buckley (Listry, Kerry) for Horgan (39)
23. Conal O’Hainifin (Éire Óg, Ennis, Clare) for Kiely (55)
13. Garry Murphy (Castletownbere, Cork) for Spillane (57)
27. Ryan Forde (Annaghdown, Galway) for O’Sullivan (61).

NUIG

1. Aaron Brady (Elphin, Roscommon)

2. Stephen Brennan (Claremorris, Mayo)
3. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileain Arann, Galway)
4. Kevin McDonnell (Castleconnor, Sligo)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin, Galway)
6. Ruairi Greene (Kilannin, Galway)
7. Patrick O’Donnell (Oileain Arann, Galway)

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen, Galway)
9. Cein Darcy (Caherlistrane, Galway)

10. Nathan Mullen (Mullinabreena, Sligo)
11. Enda Tierney (Oughterard, Galway)
12. John Maher (Salthill, Galway)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill, Galway)
14. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe, Kildare)
23. Michael Daly (Mountbellew, Galway)

Subs:

15. O Gallagher (St Joseph’s, Antrim) for O’Donnell (23)
34. J Daly (Mountbellew, Galway) for Finnerty (39)
31. F Ó Laoi (An Spideal, Galway) for Maher (46)
19. G Canavan (Mayo Gaels, Mayo) for Robinson (47 B/C)
17. E McGrath (Boyle, Roscommon) for S Brennan (56).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney(Tipperary).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    Guardiola lauds Silva's 'incredible' FA Cup performance
    Atmosphere at Man United under Mourinho 'wasn't healthy' – Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie