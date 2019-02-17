Sean O'Shea's 2-3 propels UCC past NUIG into Sigerson Cup final

UCC 4-9

NUIG 1-15

John O’Shea reports from Mallow

UCC ARE INTO the final of the Sigerson Cup courtesy of this enthralling victory over NUIG on Sunday afternoon in Mallow.

This was a competitive affair overall. NUIG contributed to what was a gripping spectacle and ensured the outcome was not fully decided right up until the full time whistle.

Ultimately the cutting edge of UCC, especially through Kerry footballers such as Sean O’Shea, was to prove crucial. He found the back of the net with a low, cool finish in the opening minutes.

O’Shea moments later got his and UCC’s second of the game, after he sweeped home after NUIG failed to clear the danger from an initial under hit point effort by Killian Spillane.

But a spirited effort from the Galway side meant they went in at the half time break just a point behind, with a score of 0-8 to UCC’s 2-3.

NUIG had the most perfect of starts to the second half of play, as John Maher blasted into the roof of the net.

However, UCC responded almost instantly with a goal of their own, when Eimhin Courtney netted with cool finish on the ground.

UCC went on to go into a five point lead. But NUIG would reduce the gap down to just one with less than ten minutes remaining. A number of fine placed efforts from Michael Daly meant this was well in the balance.

But UCC got another goal which in the end would prove deadly, when Conor Geaney was on hand to put the finishing touches on what was a good move.

They will now go on to face St Mary’s of Belfast in the Sigerson decider, after the Belfast college defeated a highly fancied UCD outfit in the other semi final clash on Saturday.

Scorers for UCC: Sean O’Shea (2-3, 0-2 frees), Conor Geaney (1-4, 0-1 free), Eimhin Courtney (1-1), Padraig Clifford (0-1).

Scorers for NUIG: Michael Daly (0-7 frees), John Maher (1-0), Jack Robinson (0-3), Peter Cooke, Nathan Mullen, Rob Finnerty (free), John Daly (free) and Owen Gallagher (0-1 each).

UCC

16. Mark White (Clonakilty,Cork)

22. Michael Flood (St Bridgets,Meath)

3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas, Cork)

4. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearse, Kerry)

5. James McEntee (Curraha, Meath)

17. Brian Begley (An Gaeltacht, Kerry)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig, Cork)

8. Padraig Lucey (Killarney Legion, Kerry)

9. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)

10. Padraig Clifford (Fossa, Kerry)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks, Kerry)

12. Conor Horgan (Nemo Rangers, Cork)

20. Conor Geaney (Dingle, Kerry)

14. Killian Spillane (Templenoe, Kerry)

15. Eimhin Courtney (Eire Og Ennis, Clare)

Subs:

6. Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk, Kerry) for McEntee(23, inj)

19. Ronan Buckley (Listry, Kerry) for Horgan (39)

23. Conal O’Hainifin (Éire Óg, Ennis, Clare) for Kiely (55)

13. Garry Murphy (Castletownbere, Cork) for Spillane (57)

27. Ryan Forde (Annaghdown, Galway) for O’Sullivan (61).

NUIG

1. Aaron Brady (Elphin, Roscommon)

2. Stephen Brennan (Claremorris, Mayo)

3. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileain Arann, Galway)

4. Kevin McDonnell (Castleconnor, Sligo)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin, Galway)

6. Ruairi Greene (Kilannin, Galway)

7. Patrick O’Donnell (Oileain Arann, Galway)

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen, Galway)

9. Cein Darcy (Caherlistrane, Galway)

10. Nathan Mullen (Mullinabreena, Sligo)

11. Enda Tierney (Oughterard, Galway)

12. John Maher (Salthill, Galway)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill, Galway)

14. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe, Kildare)

23. Michael Daly (Mountbellew, Galway)

Subs:

15. O Gallagher (St Joseph’s, Antrim) for O’Donnell (23)

34. J Daly (Mountbellew, Galway) for Finnerty (39)

31. F Ó Laoi (An Spideal, Galway) for Maher (46)

19. G Canavan (Mayo Gaels, Mayo) for Robinson (47 B/C)

17. E McGrath (Boyle, Roscommon) for S Brennan (56).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney(Tipperary).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: