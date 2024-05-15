UCD player Harry Curtis hit with 10-match ban for 'discriminatory language'

UCD’S HARRY CURTIS has been banned for 10 matches for using “discriminatory language” during a recent League of Ireland First Division game.

Curtis was sent off in injury time at the end of UCD’s 2-1 win against Kerry FC in Mounthawk Park last Friday night.

An Independent Disciplinary Committee subsequently hit him with the lengthy ban for using discriminatory language towards a Kerry FC player.

A league statement on Wednesday said: “The FAI and League of Ireland maintains a strict zero tolerance approach towards any act of discrimination and are committed to ensuring that League of Ireland matches remain a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.

“In accordance with FIFA Regulations and the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, Harry Curtis will serve a ten-match suspension.

“Please note the decision of the Independent Disciplinary Committee may be appealed.”

In a short statement of their own, Kerry FC said they welcomed the league’s statement and the work done by the FAI’s Independent Disciplinary Committee.

“We condemn discrimination in football and are constantly working to kick it out of the game,” the club said.

Curtis’s is the second 10-match ban handed to a League of Ireland player in recent weeks following Dundalk goalkeeper George Shelvey’s suspension.