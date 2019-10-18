This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UCD relegation confirmed after Shamrock Rovers loss

Joey O’Brien, Graham Cummins and Brandon Kavanagh all netted for the Hoops.

By Andrew Dempsey Friday 18 Oct 2019, 9:53 PM
6 minutes ago 110 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4857893
UCD's Conor Kearns reacts to conceding a goal.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
UCD's Conor Kearns reacts to conceding a goal.
UCD's Conor Kearns reacts to conceding a goal.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

UCD 0

Shamrock Rovers 3

Andrew Dempsey reports from the UCD Bowl

UCD HAVE BEEN relegated from the Premier Division after falling to a home defeat
against Shamrock Rovers tonight.

Joey O’Brien, Graham Cummins and Brandon Kavanagh all netted for the Hoops who
secured a routine win at the UCD Bowl over the beleaguered Students.

With just sheer mathematics keeping the hosts in the top flight, Students boss Maciej
Tarnogrodzki made three changes — with Liam Scales returning to action after his
international exploits last week with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21s.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley made four alterations himself, with former Irish
international Joey O’Brien returning to the starting XI after missing out on the
recent win over Finn Harps.

Rovers saw their early dominance pay, when Joey O’Brien headed home to score his
second goal of the season.

Dylan Watts’ set-piece found Lee Grace at the back post, before the ball reached O’Brien,
who made no mistake from close range.

The Hoops almost made it two minutes later, with Cummins firing wide after a superb
pull back from Neil Farrugia picked out the Cork City loanee free inside the penalty area.

Bradley’s charges continued to press and probe, and they were soon rewarded for their
positive play when Cummins made it 2-0 at the back post with a fine header.

Former Student Farrugia went on a mazy run, cutting inside and out to find the 31-year-old forward, who guided his effort home inside the six-yard box.

Brandon Kavanagh then got on the act after the hour mark, as he profited from a Conor Kearns mistake before slotting home into an empty net.

The game petered out somewhat following Kavanagh’s strike, with Rovers managing the
game comfortably, as the Students’ First Division return was finally confirmed.

However, the Hoops will hold concerns over the fitness of Farrugia and Watts, who
were both forced off injured during the game ahead of the 3 November FAI Cup final against Dundalk.

UCD: Conor Kearns; Daniel Tobin, Liam Scales, Evan Farrell, Mark Dignam; Jack
Keaney, Paul Doyle; Dara Keane (Ciaran Behan, 88), Richie O’Farrell, Jason McClelland
(Sean McDonald, 69); Yoyo Mahdy (Sam Byrne, 20).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Ethan Boyle, Lee Grace, Daniel Lafferty, Joey
O’Brien (Roberto Lopes, 61); Ethan Boyle, Greg Bolger, Neil Farrugia, Aaron McEneff
(Graham Burke, 61), Dylan Watts (Gary O’Neill, 29); Brandon Kavanagh, Graham
Cummins.

Well, it’s finally here. Andy Dunne, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey make a call on Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Dempsey
@AndrewDempsey98

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie