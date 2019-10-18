UCD relegation confirmed after Shamrock Rovers loss

UCD 0

Shamrock Rovers 3

Andrew Dempsey reports from the UCD Bowl

UCD HAVE BEEN relegated from the Premier Division after falling to a home defeat

against Shamrock Rovers tonight.

Joey O’Brien, Graham Cummins and Brandon Kavanagh all netted for the Hoops who

secured a routine win at the UCD Bowl over the beleaguered Students.

With just sheer mathematics keeping the hosts in the top flight, Students boss Maciej

Tarnogrodzki made three changes — with Liam Scales returning to action after his

international exploits last week with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21s.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley made four alterations himself, with former Irish

international Joey O’Brien returning to the starting XI after missing out on the

recent win over Finn Harps.

Rovers saw their early dominance pay, when Joey O’Brien headed home to score his

second goal of the season.

Dylan Watts’ set-piece found Lee Grace at the back post, before the ball reached O’Brien,

who made no mistake from close range.

The Hoops almost made it two minutes later, with Cummins firing wide after a superb

pull back from Neil Farrugia picked out the Cork City loanee free inside the penalty area.

Bradley’s charges continued to press and probe, and they were soon rewarded for their

positive play when Cummins made it 2-0 at the back post with a fine header.

Former Student Farrugia went on a mazy run, cutting inside and out to find the 31-year-old forward, who guided his effort home inside the six-yard box.

Brandon Kavanagh then got on the act after the hour mark, as he profited from a Conor Kearns mistake before slotting home into an empty net.

The game petered out somewhat following Kavanagh’s strike, with Rovers managing the

game comfortably, as the Students’ First Division return was finally confirmed.

However, the Hoops will hold concerns over the fitness of Farrugia and Watts, who

were both forced off injured during the game ahead of the 3 November FAI Cup final against Dundalk.

UCD: Conor Kearns; Daniel Tobin, Liam Scales, Evan Farrell, Mark Dignam; Jack

Keaney, Paul Doyle; Dara Keane (Ciaran Behan, 88), Richie O’Farrell, Jason McClelland

(Sean McDonald, 69); Yoyo Mahdy (Sam Byrne, 20).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Ethan Boyle, Lee Grace, Daniel Lafferty, Joey

O’Brien (Roberto Lopes, 61); Ethan Boyle, Greg Bolger, Neil Farrugia, Aaron McEneff

(Graham Burke, 61), Dylan Watts (Gary O’Neill, 29); Brandon Kavanagh, Graham

Cummins.

