Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Uefa to meet next week to decide on European football response to Covid-19

It looks like there will be further clarity on what happens next on St Patrick’s Day.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 1:55 PM
Uefa HQ in Switzerland.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Uefa HQ in Switzerland.
Image: DPA/PA Images

UEFA WILL MEET with representatives of all of its member nations along with the European clubs, leagues and a representative of players’ body FIFPro next week to decide on European football’s response to the outbreak of Covid-19. 

The meeting will take place via conference call next Tuesday, 17 March, and will include discussions on all domestic and European compeitions, including Euro 2020. 

The outbreak of the virus is leading to the mass cancellation of sporting events across the continent, with La Liga today announcing a suspension of matches for at least two weeks. 

Some games in Uefa competition have been cancelled – Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v Roma have been postponed – while a further four Europa League games tonight will take place behind closed doors. 

There is considerable doubt engulfing the Euro 2020 play-offs scheduled for later this month, with Slovakia calling for Uefa to postpone their clash with Republic of Ireland on 26 March. 

Any delay on the staging of these games in a congested calendar would throw the start of the European Championships into considerable doubt, which is scheduled for 12 June. 

 

 

