This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jones makes UFC history despite question marks over contentious decision

Dominick Reyes was adamant that he did enough to dethrone Jon Jones last night in Houston.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,349 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4999011
Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones grapple during last night's UFC 247 main event in Houston.
Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones grapple during last night's UFC 247 main event in Houston.
Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones grapple during last night's UFC 247 main event in Houston.

JON JONES SAID victory felt “so sweet” after he controversially landed a unanimous points verdict over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston.

On a card that had already featured four split decisions, judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favour of Jones, but Reyes was furious and said he had been “all over” the champion over the first three rounds.

UFC president Dana White revealed his children thought Reyes had done enough to get the decision and were plaguing him for answers over why Jones retained his light-heavyweight title.

There was also another successful defence for Valentina Shevchenko on last night’s card, as she stopped Katlyn Chookagian via TKO in the third round to retain her UFC women’s flyweight title.

With his win, Jones makes history by becoming the UFC fighter with the most wins in title fights, his tally of 14 one better than Georges St-Pierre’s record.

And the 32-year-old American is now undefeated in his last 18 UFC fights, having last lost via disqualification to Matt Hamill in 2009.

However, the crowd inside the Toyota Center saw a tight contest and Jones admitted he had been through a war in the octagon.

“He landed some hard hits. The fans like it when they see me get hit — it doesn’t happen very often,” Jones said. “But at the same time, I landed some takedowns. I got his back on more than one occasion. A hard-earned victory but a victory.”

Jones, who certainly came on strong in the fourth and fifth rounds, was not in the mood for modesty after confirmation that his reign as champion would continue.

“Obviously, my body is hurting, but this victory is so sweet. This fight helps to put me as one of the greatest American athletes of all time,” he said.

Reyes, a 30-year-old from California who suffered his first loss, took a swipe at the 49-46 verdict against him, insisting that was a false reflection of the match-up.

He said: “I do feel disrespected. I know I won that fight. I made Jon Jones look like just a man. I brought the fight to him. I had him [in rounds] one through three, man. I was all over him. It is what it is. I’ll get better. I proved that I’m the real deal.”

Dana White, watching on, hailed Jones as “the GOAT [greatest of all time], and said he admired how he was finding a way against “these young killers”.

But White spared a thought for Reyes, too.

“My kids are terrorising me that the fix is in,” he said. “[They are asking:] ‘How does this happen, Dad? Reyes won the fight!’ None of us are judges. The judges call the fight, and that’s it.”

UFC 247

  • Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
  • Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO (punches and elbows) after 1:03 of round three
  • Justin Tafan def. Juan Adams via TKO (punches) after 1:59 of round one
  • Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektić via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28) 
  • Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28) 
  • Trevin Giles def. James Krause via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28) 
  • Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)
  • Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono via KO (punches) after 0:27 of round one 
  • Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via TKO (flying knee and punches) after 1:41 of round two
  • Journey Newson def. Domingo Pilarte via TKO (punches) after 0:38 of round one
  • Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)
  • Youssef Zalal def. Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie