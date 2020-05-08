This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Justin Gaethje looking to put on a show for the fans at UFC 249 despite criticism of event

Gaethje faces Tony Ferguson on Saturday night.

By Press Association Friday 8 May 2020, 8:36 AM
17 minutes ago 156 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5094029
UFC president Dana White says the event is “as safe as it can possibly be”.
UFC president Dana White says the event is “as safe as it can possibly be”.
UFC president Dana White says the event is “as safe as it can possibly be”.

MMA STAR Justin Gaethje launched a staunch defence of UFC 249 going ahead this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, insisting: “Everyone’s locked at home, they need something and we are that something.”

Gaethje will return on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida, with a 12-fight bill headlined by Gaethje’s clash against Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title.

While the event will go ahead behind closed doors, the wisdom of doing so as the Covid-19 related death toll in the United States alone approaches 75,000 has been called into question.

UFC president Dana White told CNN on Thursday that the first live major sports event on US soil in nearly two months is “as safe as it can possibly be”.

Gaethje had no hesitation in signing up for the bill, the first of three UFC events at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in eight days, and he believes they are providing hope to a nation currently under lockdown.

“The Covid wasn’t a factor at all,” the American said at the UFC’s first ever virtual media day.

“First and foremost, these employees at the UFC get to go to work, that’s important to them and me, I get to go to work, I get to get paid. This is what we do it for.

“I also fight to inspire and this is a huge opportunity to do that. Win or lose it doesn’t matter, humans recognise effort and I will give max effort and that’s all you have to do to succeed, I believe.

“(This event is) huge. Everyone’s locked at home, they need something and we are that something.”

The UFC is reported to have acquired 1,200 coronavirus tests to ensure the safety of its fighters and staff this weekend.

Gaethje humorously revealed the extent of damage to his nose during his career meant his doctor had to switch nostrils to get a swab sample.

Gaethje, who has won 21 of his 23 mixed martial arts contests, hopes Ferguson breaks his nose in their headliner so he has an excuse to get it surgically repaired.

“When they did the coronavirus test on me when they stuck it up my nose, they tried my right side and they couldn’t even get that little, tiny thing up my right side so they had to go to my left side,” Gaethje said.

“My nose doesn’t work, it was so painful getting it fixed (previously) that I’ve told myself I don’t want to go through it again but I love food, I want to smell it before I eat it, I want to get it fixed.

“He’s going to elbow me so it might as well be on the nose.”

Gaethje described Ferguson’s unique and frenetic fighting style as “a puzzle” ahead of a bout where the winner will almost certainly next face 155lb champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje, who at 31 is five years younger than his compatriot Ferguson, added: “We’re fighting for the right to represent the United States of America against Russia’s best.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie