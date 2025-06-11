UK government pledges £50 million for Casement Park redevelopment

THE UK GOVERNMENT has allocated £50 million to support the redevelopment of Casement Park in west Belfast.

The money was included in the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ spending review, which outlines the Government’s spending plans over the coming years.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it is now time to get the GAA stadium built.

Plans for a 34,000-capacity stadium have been mired in uncertainty because of a major funding gap of around £150 million.

The Government announcement includes £50 million to support the stadium being developed over four years.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the GAA said that the British government’s support was a recognition of the long-standing commitments given to redevelop Casement Park.

The GAA had offered the stadium to be used for the Euro 2028 Championships but the long-running row over who would pay for it dashed Northern Ireland’s hosting hopes.

GAA President Jarlath Burns described the new funding as “generous” and that it shows Secretary of State Hilary Benn’s recognition of the GAA’s “commitment and goodwill” in sharing venues “for the benefit of everyone in our society”.

“His support and that of the UK Government now represents a critical opportunity to finish this NI Executive flagship project, delivering the last remaining stadium of the 14-year Regional Stadia Programme, and helping to leave a lasting legacy not only for the Gaels of Antrim and Ulster, but for all of society,” said Burns.

“We know, however, that this is not the final piece of jigsaw and there is much more work to do. The GAA will engage directly, with the NI Executive and the Department for Communities to ensure that all parties actively pursue, and secure, a full funding package that will deliver upon the GAA’s strategic stadium need.”

Michael Geoghegan, President of Ulster GAA added: “For too long GAA members, players and supporters have been left behind with frustrations growing on commitments given but not delivered. With this announcement there is now growing momentum and belief that Antrim’s home and Ulster’s provincial stadium is a step closer.

“We look forward to the project getting started and hosting some of the largest, most exciting and significant games on the island of Ireland while also significantly adding to economic recovery and regeneration in Belfast and beyond.”

Written by Press Association and posted on TheJournal.ie