Confusion reigns as UL and LIT show up at different venues for All-Ireland Freshers hurling final

Páraic McMahon reports from Moylish, Limerick Institute of Technology

THE WAIT FOR a first-ever All-Ireland Freshers 1 hurling final meeting between these sides will go on as referee Cathal McAllister, his match officials and the LIT team all lined out in LIT minus the UL outfit.

Confusion reigned over the venue in the hours leading up to the decider.

Originally, Mary Immaculate College was to host the decider however LIT was then announced as the venue on Tuesday following a coin toss between the colleges.

UL had indicated they would be lining out at the original venue at Mary I an hour before the 4:30pm throw in and that is where they stayed.

UL, LIT and Croke Park had agreed to play the fresher 1 final in MICL. The venue was changed by CCC with no basis for the change. UL will be honoring the agreed fixture and will be in Mary I today for 4:30pm — UL GAA Club (@ul_gaa) March 13, 2019

Supporters had travelled from Dublin and various counties to attend the game.

McAllister waited the compulsory 15 minutes to allow UL to show but they never did. LIT departed the playing field at 4:50pm.

The Cork referee has confirmed to The42 that he will fill out his match report as normal with reference to the fact that UL did not turn up at the appointed venue.

Croke Park’s CCCC will decide whether there will be a refixture or if the Brian Culbert managed LIT will be awarded the national title.

