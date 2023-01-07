Ulster's poor form continues with narrow defeat in Italy

ULSTER’S TORRID RUN of results continued on Saturday, as they suffered their fifth defeat in six matches after falling to Benetton in a dramatic finish at Stadio di Monigo in the URC.

The hosts claimed a 31-29 victory thanks to a late penalty from Rhyno Smith.

The Irish province did pick up two bonus points, but ultimately were left to rue fine margins after a nail-biter.

The visitors took an early lead thanks to an Eric O’Sullivan try in the eighth minute, converted by John Cooney. But the Italian outfit then scored 17 unanswered points to establish a 17-10 lead at the halfway mark.

Luca Sighinolfi / INPHO John Cooney kicks a penalty Luca Sighinolfi / INPHO / INPHO

A Rob Herring try was delivered in response to a drop-goal from Benetton out-half Tomas Albornoz early in the second-half, before the hosts built a 13-point lead.

With less than 15 minutes left on the clock, Ulster mounted a comeback.

A Michael Lowry touchdown got Dan McFarland’s charges back on track, before a penalty try in the 74th minute sealed their four-try bonus point, and put them into a 29-28 lead.

However, there proved to be late drama.

Despite being reduced to 14 players following Giovanni Pettinelli’s yellow card, the home side managed to dig out the victory, with Smith holding his nerves to land the winning penalty.

Luca Sighinolfi / INPHO Ulster must now regroup ahead of next week. Luca Sighinolfi / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster now must lick their wounds as focus turns to the Champions Cup. Next up is a trip to face holders La Rochelle next Saturday, before Sale Sharks travel to Belfast on 21 January.