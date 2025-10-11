Ulster impress in bonus point defeat of Bulls

Ulster 28

Bulls 7

Michael Sadlier reports from Affidea Stadium

ULSTER PRODUCED A dynamic and accurate performance to see off the Bulls in Belfast with a bonus point victory as they now head to South Africa for the next two rounds.

Juarno Augustus got on the scoresheet on his first start but there were big games from fellow scorers Stuart McCloskey, Rob Herring and Cormac Izuchukwu.

Ulster certainly put their intent out there from the start, Augustus having a rumble and there was evidence of their ambition too, McCloskey off-loading out of a tackle and the hosts going from side to side before James Hume lost possession out on the flank.

It took until 20 minutes for the first score, after Nathan Doak’s hack through saw McCloskey making up ground to win a chase with Marco van Staden.

Jacob Stockdale is tackled by Bull's Willie Le Roux. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Doak converted and Ulster ahead though their lead lasted just seven minutes as Jacob Stockdale dropped the restart and the Bulls turned the screw by winning several penalties, having Herring yellow carded and then, inevitably, Wilco Louw barrelled over from close range.

Handre Pollard converted, and the scores were tied at 7-7.

Doak then had a shot at putting Ulster back in the lead though his strike hit the post and the Bulls were able to scramble and clear in the chaos of the bouncing ball.

The province then survived Herring’s binning without further concession of points and ended the first 40 defending in their 22 after David McCann was penalised allowing Pollard ping the ball deep into Ulster territory and give the Bulls a last shot at sneaking ahead.

But the Bulls again squandered a visit to the red zone, Canan Moodie kicking the ball away rather aimlessly and the first half came to an end with the scores still locked together at seven each.

The new half opened with Ulster on the front-foot, with the South Africans clinging on, but Ulster came again and when Jeandre Rudolph was binned and Ulster looked primed to score.

Ulster's Nick Timoney is tackled by Harold Vorster and Jeandre Rudolph of the Bulls. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

It was Augustus who burrowed through after Ulster laid siege to the Bulls line. Doak converted and they were 14-7 ahead.

Shortly afterwards, Herring had their third, spinning off a driving maul which Doak again converted and then some great work from Stockdale and David McCann provided Izuchukwu with try number four and the bonus which, once more Doak converted.

With the clock running down, the Bulls threw everything at their hosts, winning penalties in the red zone and ultimately going for a tap and go though Nama Xaba lost the ball on the line.

Ulster scorers:

Tries – McCloskey, Augustus, Herring, Izuchukwu

Conversions: Doak [4/4]

Bulls scorers:

Try – Louw

Conversion – Pollard [1/1]

ULSTER: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune (T Stewart 34-36), J Hume, S McCloskey (J Postlethwaite, 68), Z Ward; J Murphy (J Flannery, 70), N Doak (C McKee, 74); S Crean (E O’Sullivan, 62), R Herring (T Stewart, 59), T O’Toole (S Wilson, 46); I Henderson (capt), C Izuchukwu (H Sheridan, 60); D McCann, N Timoney, J Augustus (S Reffell, 60).

Yellow card: Herring, 27.

BULLS: D Williams (W le Roux, 14); S de Klerk, C Moodie, H Vorster (D Kriel, 70), S Jacobs; H Pollard, Z Burger (P de Wet, 59); G Steenekamp (J-H Wessels, 53), J Grobbelaar (capt) (J Else, 68), W Louw (M Smith, 54); C Wiese, N Janse van Rensburg (R Ludwig, 58); M van Staden (N Xaba, 51), M Gumede, J Rudolph.

Yellow card: Rudolph, 47.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).