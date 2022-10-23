Dan McFarland hits out at doubters as Ulster reveal extent of sickness in squad

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has leapt to the defence of his players after the province confirmed that 29 of his squad, including 13 support staff, tested positive for E. coli and Norovirus.

Their United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks on Saturday had to be postponed as a result of the outbreak while in Durban.

The tie was officially called off following an independent medical assessment and an update was provided earlier today.

A statement from Ulster Rugby read: “The Ulster Rugby Medical team has confirmed that 29 players and 13 support staff were unwell whilst in Durban in the lead-up to Saturday’s postponed fixture. Independent medical testing confirmed both E. coli and Norovirus in tested samples.

“The club can also confirm that all precautionary medical, nutritional, and Public Health advice was adhered to prior to any member of the travelling group falling ill, and that the on-ground Ulster Rugby Medical team took all actions possible to prevent the spread amongst players and staff during the week.”

And while McFarland was eager to turn his attention to the upcoming meeting with Munster, the head coach made a point of hitting back at those who doubted the reasoning for the weekend’s postponement.

“We came to Durban with our sights set on doing what, to this point, no other team in the URC has managed to do – the double in South Africa. This was going to be a huge challenge but exactly the type of challenge, as competitors, we look for,” he said.

“The win versus the Lions was a big physical challenge, and I was proud of the way the guys fronted. I am also proud of the way both support staff and players have worked throughout these two weeks.

“We are used to travelling to South Africa and what it requires, and this level of sickness was unprecedented It’s disappointing, especially given how unwell our group was, that some chose to question the reasoning for our game to be postponed, as we have invested a lot as a group and an organisation in getting this fixture played.

“With players and staff now recovering, we are focused on getting home to start preparations for our upcoming Interpro fixture at Thomond Park.”