Ulster chase second-place finish in table as they take on Edinburgh

ULSTER are seeking a second-place finish in the URC table as they take on Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night (KO 7.35, ViaPlay and URC.tv)

The province are chasing a fifth URC win in a row, with the prospect of that second-place finish in the table ahead of the play-offs within their grasp.

Their Scottish opposition come to Kingspan Stadium sitting 12th in the table having endured a difficult league campaign this season.

However, John Cooney, who recently committed his future to Ulster with a new two-year contract, said Mike Blair’s side will be a threat to his side’s ambitions.

Advertisement

“On paper, Edinburgh has one of the best squads in the league. They haven’t got what they wanted from this season, but we will not be taking them for granted on Friday night. This is a really important game for us,” Cooney said.

Alan O’Connor will once again captain Ulster from the second row, alongside Ireland international Kieran Treadwell.

The front row sees Andy Warwick make a return to the starting line-up at loosehead prop, together with Jeff Toomaga-Allen at tighthead. Rob Herring completes the front row.

Your Ulster team taking on Edinburgh in tomorrow night's crucial @URCOfficial clash 👊



🎟️Limited availability >> https://t.co/UsHikHjvAu pic.twitter.com/Imqgxk2paX — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 20, 2023

After his try-scoring performance last weekend in a bonus-point win over Dragons RFC at Kingspan Stadium, David McCann, is once again given the nod at flanker, and is joined in the back row by Nick Timoney, who also crossed the whitewash last Friday night. World Cup-winning Springbok, Duane Vermeulen, starts at No 8.

The familiar pairing at scrum half and fly half sees leading points scorer in the URC, John Cooney, join forces with Billy Burns.

A young homegrown centre partnership sees Stewart Moore come into the starting line-up, and join up with James Hume in the midfield.

The backline will see Jacob Stockdale earn his 99th cap for the province, as he lines out together with winger Rob Baloucoune and full back Mike Lowry.

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andy Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen

4. Alan O’Connor (capt)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. David McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen.



Replacements:

Tom Stewart

Callum Reid

Gareth Milasinovich

Sam Carter

Harry Sheridan

Nathan Doak

Luke Marshall

Craig Gilroy.

Edinburgh