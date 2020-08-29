This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 29 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

5,517 Views 1 Comment
Share

Here are your teams for this evening. Rob Kearney is in situ for Leinster. It may not be his last match for the province, but he is on the final lap.

Ulster have given a first start to Ian Madigan, who will relish a shot against his former club.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Matt Faddes
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Ian Madigan
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Sam Carter Capt
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matthew Rea
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Kyle McCall
18. Marty Moore
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Nick Timoney
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Louis Ludik

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne Capt
2. Seán Cronin
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. Ross Molony
6. Josh Murphy
7. Will Connors
8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. James Tracy
17. Michael Milne
18. Tom Clarkson
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Scott Penny
21. Rowan Osborne
22. Harry Byrne
23. Jimmy O’Brien

Seconds out, it’s time for round two of inter-pros. The Aviva is once again the backdrop for this weekend’s derbies, but Ulster are today’s allotted home side hoping to bounce back to a winning habit against Leo Cullen’s all-conquering Leinster.

Kick-off down Lansdowne Road is not until 19.35 (eir Sport) so you still have time to get the dinner into ya and settle down in front of the box for the evening.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie