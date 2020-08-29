5 mins ago

Here are your teams for this evening. Rob Kearney is in situ for Leinster. It may not be his last match for the province, but he is on the final lap.

Ulster have given a first start to Ian Madigan, who will relish a shot against his former club.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Matt Faddes

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Ian Madigan

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Sam Carter Capt

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matthew Rea

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Kyle McCall

18. Marty Moore

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Nick Timoney

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Louis Ludik

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Cian Kelleher

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne Capt

2. Seán Cronin

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Ross Molony

6. Josh Murphy

7. Will Connors

8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Michael Milne

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Rhys Ruddock

20. Scott Penny

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Harry Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien