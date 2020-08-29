We’re going minute-by-minute as Leinster bid to extend their unbeaten season and Ulster bid to bounce back from defeat to Connacht.
Here are your teams for this evening. Rob Kearney is in situ for Leinster. It may not be his last match for the province, but he is on the final lap.
Ulster have given a first start to Ian Madigan, who will relish a shot against his former club.
Ulster
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Matt Faddes
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Ian Madigan
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Sam Carter Capt
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matthew Rea
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee.
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Kyle McCall
18. Marty Moore
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Nick Timoney
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Louis Ludik
Leinster
15. Rob Kearney
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Ed Byrne Capt
2. Seán Cronin
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. Ross Molony
6. Josh Murphy
7. Will Connors
8. Max Deegan
Replacements
16. James Tracy
17. Michael Milne
18. Tom Clarkson
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Scott Penny
21. Rowan Osborne
22. Harry Byrne
23. Jimmy O’Brien
Seconds out, it’s time for round two of inter-pros. The Aviva is once again the backdrop for this weekend’s derbies, but Ulster are today’s allotted home side hoping to bounce back to a winning habit against Leo Cullen’s all-conquering Leinster.
Kick-off down Lansdowne Road is not until 19.35 (eir Sport) so you still have time to get the dinner into ya and settle down in front of the box for the evening.
