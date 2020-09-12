This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Advertisement

Ulster left deflated and rueing missed chances before Leinster hit high gears

A tight first half could have been tighter if Ulster had made the most of their penalty chances.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 10:36 PM
58 minutes ago 2,148 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5203419
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland was left to rue missed chances amidst suffocating Leinster pressure after Ulster fell to a 27-5 Pro14 final defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

The northern province took the lead on Lansdowne Road, but for the second week running Leinster were utterly unperturbed by the early setback and held their opponents scoreless for the remainder of the game.

With the first-half seeing Ulster enter the changing rooms 10-5 down, McFarland had already been irked by chances not taken. Perhaps most notably the kickable penalties that Billy Burns sent to touch.

“We felt our line-out was going well. We wanted to get stuck into them,” said captain Iain Henderson after emerging from a dressing room full of deflated players.

“In hindsight, going for three points to clsoe that gap might have been the better shout.”

On his first game back in action after hip surgery, Henderson struggled to sum up the emotional weight of the loss, saying, “anything you can imagine, we’re probably feeling.”

The beginning of the second half really took the match well away from Ulster. An early Ross Byrne penalty gave the hosts a two-score cushion before Burns’ poor pass was picked off by Robbie Henshaw, who had more than enough speed endurance to win the 40 metre spring to the posts.

“Bitterly disappointed,” said McFarland, “I felt we didn’t play as well as we can do. But to be fair, the longer I take  I realise we did do a lot of good stuff. Everything’s got to be put into the context of  the opposition.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s really disappointing, but the longer I sit here the more proud I am.”

There in-lies the quandary for Leinster’s rivals. They can put together a gameplan, hit their straps and get a lot of the execution right, but the suffocating pressure of Stuart Lancaster’s defence continually takes a toll and forces errors from even the most clinical opponents.

“Leinster are getting better and better,” said Henderson, “Leinster didn’t peak five years ago and just maintain.  They’ve showed all season, and tonight, they’re the dominant force in this league.”

Ulster will have to quickly turn their attentions towards next weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final away to Toulouse. And that is the beacon ahead that Henderson is pointing his squad towards.

“We’ve got another shot at a knockout game. I asked the guys in there, ‘how many more weeks of knockout rugby do you want to play in? One, two or three?’

“I’ve no doubt in my mind that come Monday morning guys will be ready to go.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie