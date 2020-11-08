BE PART OF THE TEAM

Coetzee returns as Ulster make eight changes for Glasgow Warriors clash

The sides will square off at Kingspan Stadium on Monday night.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 12:45 PM
56 minutes ago 1,054 Views 1 Comment
Ulster's Marcell Coetzee.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE MADE eight changes to the side that will take on Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro14 at Kingspan Stadium on Monday night [kick-off 8.15pm].

Marcell Coetzee returns to the fold following their win over Cardiff Blues last week. He is joined by Matty Rea and Sean Reidy in the back-row.

Sam Carter will link up with Kieran Treadwell in the second row. Jack McGrath comes in to start at loosehead prop, with John Andrew slotting in at hooker while Marty Moore holds on to his position at tighthead.

Michael Lowry has been selected again at full-back, with Matt Faddes and Craig Gilroy joining him on the wings.

Luke Marshall will make his first start of the season in midfield after making a return from injury last week off the bench. Stewart Moore will join him in the centre.

Ian Madigan has been handed the number 10 jersey and is joined by John Cooney at half-back.

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stewart Moore
11. Matt Faddes
10. Ian Madigan
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. John Andrew
3. Marty Moore
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Sam Carter
6. Matty Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Gareth Milasinovich
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Marcus Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Ethan McIlroy

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

