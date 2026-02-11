More Stories
Dan Clohessy/INPHO
Ulster sign Irish-qualified teenagers from Australia and South Africa for their academy

The province have brought in a second rower and a versatile backline player.
3.15pm, 11 Feb 2026

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signings of two Irish-qualified players, one from Australia and one from South Africa, for their academy.

18-year-old lock Paddy Woods is from Perth in Australia, playing junior rugby with Cottesloe RFC. He is Irish-qualified with family from Newtownards and Bangor.

The second rower has recently played club rugby for Queens University Belfast in the All-Ireland-League 1B Division.

18-year-old South-African born Rynard Gordon is a versatile backline player. Gordon is also Irish-qualified through Belfast family, and has represented Cape Town Bishops through age-grade level and played with the first XV last season.

Ulster Rugby’s Academy Manager, Gavin Hogg, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome both Paddy and Rynard into our Academy system.

“Both players have shown us their clear potential, and we are pleased to be welcoming them into the Academy to progress.

“With both being Irish-Qualified through family, we hope that we can help both players develop in our Academy programme and become ones for the future.”

 

 

