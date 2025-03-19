'We don’t have any more room for slip-ups,' admits Ulster boss Richie Murphy

IN WHAT HAS been a season of notable struggle for Ulster, Richie Murphy has called for a strong finish to the campaign which would yet see the province reach the URC’s top eight play-offs.

Ulster currently sit 14th in the table though only two points separate them from the Emirates Lions in eighth with six regulation season league games remaining, the first of these which is this weekend at basement side Dragons who have won just once in the league.

“We don’t have any more room for slip-ups,” said Murphy whose squad narrowly defeated the Scarlets in Belfast last time out to end a deeply damaging-looking two-game losing run against both Italian franchises.

Advertisement

“It’s really important that we concentrate on the things that make us good as a team,” he added, “and make sure we turn up at Dragons with the right attitude and go after the game and really attack it.”

A victory, preferably with five points, look available but when referencing Ulster’s shock home defeat to Zebre in January, Murphy said: “What you learn is that you need to turn up every week if you’re playing in the URC, it’s a difficult league to play in and if you’re slightly off then you can pay the price.”

In terms of personnel able to make the trip to Rodney Parade, Murphy will have Ireland squad members Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole and Rob Herring all available for what is another must-win encounter for Ulster.

However, neither Iain Henderson nor Cormac Izuchukwu will have recovered from their injuries while Tom Stewart and Rob Baloucoune – the latter who has yet to play this season – also look likely to miss out though both are believed to be nearing full fitness again as the league’s run-in approaches.

Jude Postlethwaite is also a doubt for the Dragons while Jake Flannery is ruled out with a knee issue which may have ended his campaign.

In terms of John Cooney’s departure at the season’s end for Brive, Murphy paid tribute to the long-serving and hugely popular player while laying down the gauntlet to his squad to fill the void.

“He’s eight years up here, his career has been incredible and a little bit like Ruan Pienaar’s before him,” said Murphy.

“Ulster didn’t think they could replace Ruan Pienaar, then John Cooney came through. Now we don’t think we’ll be able to replace John Cooney but somebody else will now get that opportunity.”