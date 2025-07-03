Ulster Rugby secure new naming-rights partner for Ravenhill Stadium

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE secured a new long-term naming-rights sponsorship deal for Ravenhill Stadium.

Effective immediately, the home of Ulster Rugby will officially become known as Affidea Stadium (pronounced AF-fi-DAY-ah) after the northern province agreed a partnership with the European healthcare company.

In a statement, Ulster said that the new partnership will provide “a strong platform to invest in the development of players, facilities and fan experience”.

Advertisement

Affidea, who entered the Irish market in 2007 with the acquisition of MRI Ireland, now operates in over 16 countries and has 410 clinics across Europe.

Affidea Ireland have recently expanded their footprint in the north, with plans approved for the company to open a state-of-the-art private hospital in Belfast in 2026. The new facility is set to include an orthopaedic and sports medicine centre of excellence.

Ulster CEO Hugh McCaughey said that the province is “delighted to welcome Affidea as our new stadium naming-rights partner.”

“Affidea shares our passion for high performance, our commitment to the health and wellbeing of people across the province, and our vision for the future of rugby in Ulster,” McCaughey added. “Together, we will continue to invest in elite and grassroots rugby, and we look forward to seeing the Affidea Stadium become a beacon for sport and community pride in Ulster.”

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea UK and Ireland said: “Affidea is thrilled to partner with Ulster Rugby, a club with rich heritage, passionate support, and a deep-rooted connection to the local community.

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Affidea to further grow our presence and impact in the province of Ulster. Rugby is a game that inspires excellence, teamwork, and trust, values that align strongly with our approach to healthcare. We’re proud to see our name on a stadium that also represents those ideals.”

Ireland’s senior women’s team will play the first game at the newly branded Affidea Stadium on 9 August (. Scott Bemand’s side will host Canada 48 hours before the head coach announces his squad for the Rugby World Cup.