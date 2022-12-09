Ulster name team for Champions Cup opener

ULSTER HAVE confirmed their starting XV to face Sale Sharks in their Champions Cup opener on Sunday (kick-off: 1pm, live on BT Sport).
The Irish side will be hoping to emulate an unbeaten pool stage campaign last year, as they travel to the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford to face a team who are currently second in the Gallagher Premiership.
It could be a landmark game for Marty Moore, who may make his 50th appearance in European rugby if called off the bench.
The 31-year-old Dubliner provides cover for Tom O’Toole, who starts at tighthead prop.
Andy Warwick and Ireland international hooker Rob Herring are alongside O’Toole in the front row, while the second row consists of Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell.
World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen is at number 8, with Matty Rea and Nick Timoney completing the back row.
Mike Lowry slots in at fullback, while Ethan McIlroy and Jacob Stockdale are on the wings.
Stuart McCloskey and James Hume are in the centre, with Billy Burns and Nathan Doak starting at fly-half and scrum-half respectively.
In addition to Moore, Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Sam Carter and Marcus Rea. Dave Shanahan, Stewart Moore, and Ben Moxham complete the list of replacements.
Ulster:
15. Mike Lowry
14. Ethan McIlroy
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. Nathan Doak;
1. Andy Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Duane Vermeulen.
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Marty Moore
19. Sam Carter
20. Marcus Rea
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Stewart Moore
23. Ben Moxham.
