Ulster's URC clash away to Sharks rescheduled for late February

ULSTER’S UNITED RUGBY Championship [URC] clash away to Cell C Sharks from October has been rescheduled for the end of next month.

The Round 6 fixture, along with that of Emirates Lions versus Glasgow Warriors, was postponed due to severe illness in the visiting squads. 29 of Ulster’s players and 13 of their staff fell ill with gastroenteritis in South Africa in October.

The rearranged fixtures will now take place on Saturday, 25 February, in between Rounds 15 and 16.

Dan McFarland’s side will line out in Durban for an afternoon kick-off [12pm Irish time, 2pm local, live on Premier Sports/URC.tv], before Ireland face Italy in the Six Nations in Rome [2.15pm Irish time].

The Lions will also welcome Glasgow later in the afternoon. Both games will be screened lived on SuperSport in South Africa and ViaPlay in the UK.

The rearrangement means Ulster face three away games in the URC in as many weeks.

They travel to Glasgow Warriors and Cardiff on 17 February and 4 March respectively.

The northern province are on a disappointing run at the minute, losing five of their last six matches. They suffered another late defeat away to Benetton last weekend, dropping to fourth place in the URC, while they’re back in Champions Cup action on Saturday, facing a trip to holders La Rochelle.

