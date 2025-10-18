'The humidity is the real killer' - Ulster aim to continue winning run in Durban

EVEN THOUGH ULSTER’S bid to secure their third successive URC victory faces a mammoth task at the fully loaded Sharks, flanker David McCann is determined to meet fire with fire in the heat and humidity of Durban.
The in-form 25-year-old has prior knowledge not only of the difficult playing conditions at the ‘Shark Tank’, but also in having to cope with the power returning Springboks such as Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche will bring to the hosts.
“We’re focusing on just starting early and bringing our energy into this,” said McCann as Ulster bid to chase an unlikely looking result from their first game on the road this season.
“We know the Sharks are going to be a really good side, physical and confrontational,” he added of the hosts, who have yet to win after their three-game tour of the Northern Hemisphere.
“It’s just about bringing our energy and imposing it on them.
“They will be physical in the tackle with more of a chop focus, and they’ll definitely have a lot of jackal options. So [we’re] focusing just on arriving early [to the breakdown] as clear-out players and making sure our ball-carry is good.”
In terms of the weather, playing at the ‘Shark Tank’ is quite an experience, though McCann was on the winning side back in 2023.
“It can be pretty hot, but the humidity is the real killer,” he admitted.
“It just saps your legs and makes the ball really greasy. Often at times you feel more tired than you probably should. So, it’s just about winning that mental battle with yourself and convincing, yourself to, you know, stay in it as there’s going to be a break soon when the ball goes down.
“You’re going to suffer, but you have to do it.”
Even though he doesn’t shy away from what Ulster are facing, McCann is optimistic that the province can find a way of conquering the home team.
“It’s just about not worrying too much and imposing our defence on them early and then I think our attack is set up in a good way that we should be able to expose some weaknesses in their defence, especially around those wider channels and if we go deep into phase.”
“We need to show that we can do it [win] on the road and consistently. Once we do that, belief grows even more. This weekend’s huge for us in terms of going forward.”
Sharks
15. Edwill van der Merwe
14. Ethan Hooker
13. Jurenzo Julius
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Siya Masuku
9. Grant Williams
1. Ox Nche
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Vincent Koch
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Marvin Orie
6. Siya Kolisi
7. Vincent Tshituka (Captain)
8. Phepsi Buthelezi
Replacements:
16. Fez Mbatha
17. Simphiwe Matanzima
18. Ruan Dreyer
19. Bathobele Hlekani
20. Emmanuel Tshituka
21. Jaden Hendrikse
22. Jordan Hendrikse
23. Lukhanyo Am
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Werner Kok
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Sam Crean
2. Tom Stewart,
3. Scott Wilson
4. Iain Henderson (Captain)
5. Harry Sheridan
6. David McCann
7. Nick Timoney
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Callum Reid
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Joe Hopes
20. Sean Reffell
21. Conor McKee
22. Jake Flannery
23. Jude Postlethwaite
