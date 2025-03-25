Ulster confirm new shirt sponsorship deal with SAM Mouldings

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed a new primary commercial partnership with SAM Mouldings, who will replace Kingspan as the province’s shirt sponsor from next season.

The northern province and the MDF mouldings manufacturer have signed a five-year deal, with Sam becoming Ulster’s front-of-shirt and training sponsor for men’s, women’s, academy and age-grade teams.

The new sponsorship deal does not include the naming rights to Ravenhill Stadium, which will be available again from June upon the conclusion of Ulster’s current deal with Kingspan.

Ulster CEO Hugh McCaughey said: “We are delighted to be entering into a new partnership with SAM Mouldings. This long-term commitment is a vital part of shaping Ulster Rugby’s future, and we are very excited about the journey ahead.

When we set out to find a new principal shirt sponsor, it was extremely important to identify an innovative business with the same ambitions and values that we have as a governing body.

“SAM is a local, family-run company who are industry leaders with a fantastic range of quality products. They, like Ulster Rugby, are at the start of a new journey or era, aimed at bringing growth and success to their business and their customers. We are proud to showcase the SAM logo across our senior men’s, women’s and age-grade team kits for the seasons to come, the first brand to cover all three kits.

“We thank SAM for their commitment to support the growth of rugby across the province and their passion for a strong, shared future together.”

Sam McRae, CEO of Sam Mouldings added: “We are delighted to be supporting the growth of rugby across Ulster, from grassroots to professional levels, in both men’s and women’s rugby.

“For us, this is more than just a sponsorship – it’s a real partnership. Two local employers, united by shared values and a common vision, can achieve great results and create a meaningful, lasting impact in our local community.”