Marhsall in line for first appearance of the season as Ulster hope to take Cape Town by storm

Marshall is available again after injury.

ULSTER HAVE NAMED their team to play DHL Stormers, (1pm kick-off, Ireland time), live on SuperSport, Premier Sports & URC TV).

Alan O’Connor will make his 150th appearance for his adopted province, and will skipper the side from the second row. Partnering O’Connor is Kieran Treadwell who returns from international duties.

Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore will take the starting prop positions with Rob Herring returning from Ireland camp at hooker. Greg Jones has been given the nod at blindside flanker, with Marcus Rea lining out at openside and Duane Vermeulen completing the pack at Number Eight.

Mike Lowry returns from international duties to start at full-back, with Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle assisting on the right and left wings. Stuart McCloskey and Stewart Moore will form the midfield partnership, and John Cooney comes in to start at scrum-half alongside Billy Burns at out-half.

Luke Marshall could make his first appearance this season having been named among the replacements after returning from injury. Joining him in the backs is David Shanahan and Ethan McIlroy. The forward reinforcements are Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Mick Kearney and Jordi Murphy.

Ulster team



Mike Lowry, Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Mick Kearney, Jordi Murphy, David Shanahan, Luke Marshall, Ethan McIlroy.