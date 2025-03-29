Murphy praises Ulster's 'incredible fight' after comeback win against Stormers

ULSTER COACH RICHIE Murphy praised his side’s attitude and determination after they battled back from trailing 17-0 in the opening half to take maximum points from their 38-34 win over the Stormers in Belfast.

The province’s third straight victory was also badly needed to give some momentum for their hopes of making the URC’s play-offs with just four rounds remaining – though only one of these fixtures is at home.

“I’m thrilled to come out of that with five points,” said Murphy after his squad had scored six tries to put together a hat-trick of wins for the first time this season.

“I suppose the last three games, three wins in a row with 14 points is exactly what we needed and there was some really good rugby from us.

Advertisement

“We could have easily went out of it at 17-0 down after 10 minutes,” he added of a nightmare start for the second week in a row.

I thought we showed incredible fight and the team worked incredibly hard for each other for the next 70 minutes.

“It was a massive team effort to get the win.”

Ulster’s cause was helped considerably by the red card shown to Stormers’ skipper Neethling Fouche in the second half for a head-on-head clash with Ben Carson which briefly reduced the visitors to 13 as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was already off the field due to a yellow card.

Despite playing most of the second half without a full complement, the Stormers still managed to collect two important points from scoring four tries and claiming a losing bonus point.

“At times, we just make things easy for the opposition,” Murphy commented.

“Obviously, it’s a poor start to the game (for us) and the way they kept pressure on us was really good.

“It’s something that we’re talking about and we’re working on,” the Ulster coach added of his team’s recent concession of early points.

Ulster crossed the Stormers’ line six times with Stewart Moore’s run-in under the posts a highlight though there were also notable tries by Robert Baloucoune on his first game of the season and Zac Ward.

“(There was) Some really good rugby from us,” said Murphy whose son Jack scored his first try for the province and was named Player of the Match.

“It’s like anything, the big thing is we have to try and build within the league. We’ve got to try and build from here and next week we have to try and get ready to go to Bordeaux, (for the last 16 in the Champions Cup) which will be a massive task for us.”