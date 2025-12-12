Tom Stewart to captain Ulster against Cardiff

TOM STEWART WILL captain Ulster for the first time as Richie Murphy opts for nine Ulster changes to face Cardiff (Saturday, 8pm).

Jake Flannery starts at out-half as the province look to build on their comprehensive round 1 victory over Racing 92.

At half-back, Conor McKee earns the No. 9 jersey after his composed showing from the bench last week, partnering Flannery.

In the pack, Callum Reid and Tom O’Toole join Stewart to form the front row. Harry Sheridan and Charlie Irvine continue their partnership in the second row.

The back-row sees David McCann start at blindside, with Sean Reffell named at openside, and powerful number eight Bryn Ward completing the trio.

The midfield sees Ben Carson come into the starting XV at inside centre to join experienced outside centre James Hume.

In the back-three, Zac Ward continues on the left wing, Werner Kok comes onto the right, and Stewart Moore starts at full-back.

Ulster Rugby

15. Stewart Moore

14. Werner Kok

13. James Hume

12. Ben Carson

11. Zac Ward

10. Jake Flannery

9. Conor McKee

1. Callum Reid

2. Tom Stewart (captain)

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Charlie Irvine

6. Dave McCann

7. Sean Reffell

8. Bryn Ward

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Angus Bell

18. Rory McGuire

19. Cormac Izuchukwu

20. Juarno Augustus

21. Dave Shanahan

22. James Humphreys

23. Bradley McNamara

Cardiff Rugby

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. Josh Adams

13. Harri Millard

12. Ben Thomas

11. Tom Bowen

10. Callum Sheedy

9. Aled Davies

1. Rhys Barratt

2. Dafydd Hughes

3. Keiron Assiratti

4. George Nott

5. Rory Thornton

6. James Botham

7. Dan Thomas

8. Alun Lawrence (captain)

Replacements: