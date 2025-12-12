The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tom Stewart to captain Ulster against Cardiff
TOM STEWART WILL captain Ulster for the first time as Richie Murphy opts for nine Ulster changes to face Cardiff (Saturday, 8pm).
Jake Flannery starts at out-half as the province look to build on their comprehensive round 1 victory over Racing 92.
At half-back, Conor McKee earns the No. 9 jersey after his composed showing from the bench last week, partnering Flannery.
In the pack, Callum Reid and Tom O’Toole join Stewart to form the front row. Harry Sheridan and Charlie Irvine continue their partnership in the second row.
The back-row sees David McCann start at blindside, with Sean Reffell named at openside, and powerful number eight Bryn Ward completing the trio.
The midfield sees Ben Carson come into the starting XV at inside centre to join experienced outside centre James Hume.
In the back-three, Zac Ward continues on the left wing, Werner Kok comes onto the right, and Stewart Moore starts at full-back.
Ulster Rugby
Replacements:
Cardiff Rugby
Replacements:
