Ulster’s Tom Stewart and Harry Sheridan. Nick Elliott/INPHO
FreeChallenge Cup

Tom Stewart to captain Ulster against Cardiff

Jake Flannery starts at out-half as the province look to build on their comprehensive round 1 victory over Racing 92.
1.01pm, 12 Dec 2025

TOM STEWART WILL captain Ulster for the first time as Richie Murphy opts for nine Ulster changes to face Cardiff (Saturday, 8pm).

At half-back, Conor McKee earns the No. 9 jersey after his composed showing from the bench last week, partnering Flannery.

In the pack, Callum Reid and Tom O’Toole join Stewart to form the front row. Harry Sheridan and Charlie Irvine continue their partnership in the second row.

The back-row sees David McCann start at blindside, with Sean Reffell named at openside, and powerful number eight Bryn Ward completing the trio.

The midfield sees Ben Carson come into the starting XV at inside centre to join experienced outside centre James Hume.

In the back-three, Zac Ward continues on the left wing, Werner Kok comes onto the right, and Stewart Moore starts at full-back.

Ulster Rugby

  • 15. Stewart Moore
  • 14. Werner Kok
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Ben Carson
  • 11. Zac Ward
  • 10. Jake Flannery
  • 9. Conor McKee
  • 1. Callum Reid
  • 2. Tom Stewart (captain)
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Harry Sheridan
  • 5. Charlie Irvine
  • 6. Dave McCann
  • 7. Sean Reffell
  • 8. Bryn Ward

Replacements:

  • 16. John Andrew
  • 17. Angus Bell
  • 18. Rory McGuire
  • 19. Cormac Izuchukwu
  • 20. Juarno Augustus
  • 21. Dave Shanahan
  • 22. James Humphreys
  • 23. Bradley McNamara

Cardiff Rugby

  • 15. Leigh Halfpenny
  • 14. Josh Adams
  • 13. Harri Millard
  • 12. Ben Thomas
  • 11. Tom Bowen
  • 10. Callum Sheedy
  • 9. Aled Davies
  • 1. Rhys Barratt
  • 2. Dafydd Hughes
  • 3. Keiron Assiratti
  • 4. George Nott
  • 5. Rory Thornton
  • 6. James Botham
  • 7. Dan Thomas
  • 8. Alun Lawrence (captain)

Replacements:

  • 16. Evan Lloyd
  • 17. Danny Southworth
  • 18. Sam Wainwright
  • 19. Josh McNally
  • 20. Alex Mann
  • 21. Ellis Bevan
  • 22. Jacob Beetham
  • 23. Cam Winnett

 

