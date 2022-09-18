Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 18 September 2022
Under-fire Juventus boss 'amused' by talk of his sacking

Massimiliano Allegri has seen his side endure a dismal start to the season.

By AFP Sunday 18 Sep 2022
Massimiliano Allegri (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JUVENTUS COACH Massimiliano Allegri said Saturday he was ‘amused’ by calls for his sacking from some fans after a dismal start to the season.

“I’m happy that we’re talking about the dismissal of Allegri again, I had missed it a lot. I missed it because it amuses me,” Allegri told a press conference on the eve of Sunday’s Serie A game at Monza.

“Everyone makes mistakes, me first, I certainly make more than the others, but right now we need clarity,” he added.

Weighed down by injuries, Juventus are eighth in Serie A and have lost their first two matches in the Champions League.

“It is normal that we judge my work and that of the staff in the light of results, but I am confident and calm,” continued Allegri, who led Juve to five Serie A titles between 2015 and 2019, and two runners-up finishes in the Champions League.

The 55-year-old is in his second spell as Juventus coach, having been sacked in 2019 after the team’s early Champions League exit.

The former AC Milan manager returned to the Turin giants in 2021 after Juve spent two seasons under the helm of first Maurizio Sarri and then Andrea Pirlo.

Promoted Monza are bottom of Serie A with one point from six games and have just sacked their coach Giovanni Stroppa.

