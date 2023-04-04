Galway advance to Connacht U20 football final as Leinster championship takes shape

Tonight’s underage GAA results

Connacht U20FC semi-final

Galway 2-9 Leitrim 0-6

Leinster U20FC – Round 3

Group 2: Offaly 1-9 Dublin 1-15

Group 1: Carlow 0-9 Longford 1-8

Group 1: Laois 1-12 Meath 1-7

Group 2: Louth 2-12 Wicklow 2-11

Group 3: Wexford 1-9 Westmeath 1-16

Munster MHC Round 3

Cork 2-13 Tipperary 1-8

*****

GALWAY HAVE ADVANCED to the Connacht U20 football final after a nine-point win over Leitrim at a rain-soaked Tuam Stadium.

Advertisement

Second-half goals from Michael Moughan and Matthew Thompson helped the Tribe avoid an upset in the opening game of the Connacht championship.

Roscommon face Sligo tomorrow night in the quarter-final, and the winners meet Mayo in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Dublin, Longford, Laois, Louth and Westmeath in the last round of games in the Leinster U20 football championship.

The clash of Laois and Meath was the big fixture in Group 1, the winner progressing directly to the semi-final with both counties level on points before throw-in. The O’Moore county won by five points, with the Royals forced to go the quarter-final route.

In Group 2, Dublin had qualified for the semi-finals already. Louth’s win tonight means they advance to the quarter-final as runners-up.

And in Group 3, Westmeath’s victory over Wexford means they and Kildare head to the quarter-finals.

Leinster GAA tonight confirmed that Meath will host Westmeath and Louth will welcome Kildare next Tuesday night.

Elsewhere this evening, Cork made it two wins from two in the Munster minor hurling championship as they defeated All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

It’s Tipp’s second loss of the round-robin stages, having previously fallen short to Clare on the opening night. The Rebels overcame Waterford last week.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.