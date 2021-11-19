Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 19 November 2021
Advertisement

Fixture farce with clubs in dark over dates for Unite the Union Champions Cup

‘I genuinely don’t know. We’ve no game. Our players are off now from Monday. We’ve heard nothing,’ Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said.

By David Sneyd Friday 19 Nov 2021, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 626 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5605805
Coleraine’s Aaron Traynor (left) Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke (centre) and Linfield's Chris Shields.
Image: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton/INPHO
Coleraine’s Aaron Traynor (left) Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke (centre) and Linfield's Chris Shields.
Coleraine’s Aaron Traynor (left) Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke (centre) and Linfield's Chris Shields.
Image: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton/INPHO

THE SCHEDULE FOR the Unite the Union Champions Cup appears to be in disarray as there has still been no formal notice of a fixture date put forward for the clash between Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley confirmed that his first-team squad will be given a month’s holiday from Monday, while the Saints spend next week preparing for their FAI Cup final with Bohemians at Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 28 November.

The same venue is due to host the cross-border final the following Saturday, 4 December, with Irish League sides Linfield and Coleraine also still to play their semi-final.

Bradley confirmed that Rovers will fulfil the fixture if a late date is arranged and can be agreed with their Dublin rivals, but admitted it will be an inexperienced squad he will have to choose from as senior pros will not be recalled before their 20 December return for pre-season.

“I genuinely don’t know. We’ve no game. Our players are off now from Monday, because we’ve heard nothing regarding any game,” he said.

We’ve no problem putting a team out because we’ve a lot of good players at the club, but our last game is [Drogheda] tonight and we’ve heard zero regarding anything.

“We’ve heard nothing. For two hours yesterday we were going through everything, but we gave the players the dates and we’ve heard zero.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We have to plan for what we know is a definite, which is the league starting back next year. We can’t plan for anything other than that. Like I said we’ve genuinely heard nothing.”

The FAI, meanwhile, added the following: “We are in discussions with Unite the Union and the IFA around the Unite The Union Cup and the changing COVID-19 situation and will update you when we have further information.”

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie