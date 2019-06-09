This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rooney: 'United shouldn't waste summer transfer funds on veteran superstars'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a squad overhaul this summer and the former United striker says they should target young talent.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 2:00 PM
29 minutes ago 1,808 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4674627

WAYNE ROONEY HAS urged Manchester United to resist the temptation to target world superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale because he fears it could prove a huge waste of money.

Soccer 2018: Real Madrid 5:2 Real Sociedad Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo. Source: Manu Reino/Sopa Images

The Red Devils are in the early stages of a new era under the leadership of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have been linked with a host of established top-tier players.

They are eager to rival neighbours Manchester City, who have pulled away to become the leading side in the Premier League, while United failed even to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

And with arch-rivals Liverpool becoming European champions only last week, United are longing to bring back their own glory days and improve substantially on their sixth-place finish in the top flight in 2018-19.

Record scorer Rooney says his old club should be patient, however, and build for long-term success at home and in Europe rather than plot a quick and expensive fix.

Speaking on BBC Five Live’s Sportsweek show, Rooney said: ”For Ole, the first thing he’s got to do is try and build the squad. I don’t think bringing one or two players in for over £100m (€112m) is going to really help with the squad and with the players who are there.

I think he needs to try and look at maybe five or six players who have got potential to be top players but you’re not spending £120-130m on these players.

“I think you’re spending £30-40m and then you’re trying to improve them, which will also give you longevity out of the players and allow you to build a squad around the five or six new players who come in plus a few of the players who are still there.

“You could bring three players in – you could bring in Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and [Lionel] Messi, or Gareth Bale for instance – and it’s going to cost you £300-350m.

You’d get maybe two years out of Ronaldo, a couple of years out of Ramos and then you’ve written that money off.

“The club needs to rebuild with younger players. But obviously they need to be good enough and allow the managers to improve them.”

Wales winger Daniel James is set to join from Swansea City after the clubs agreed a deal, with the 21-year-old a player United hope will blossom at Old Trafford.

Rooney, now at DC United, added: “I think the Man United fans will understand they’re probably not going to compete for the Premier League next year.

“So, let them have that time, let Ole have that time to build a team for the next two or three years who are going to compete not only at Premier League level but at Champions League level.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie