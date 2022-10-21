Ulster's URC tie with Sharks off due to gastroenteritis infections

ULSTER’S URC CLASH with the Sharks has been postponed due to gastroenteritis infections in the Irish side’s squad. Glasgow Warriors’ match with the Lions has also been postponed due to gastroenteritis.

Ulster were due to play the Sharks tomorrow at the Kings Park stadium in Durban, with Glasgow due to play their opponents, the Lions, tomorrow at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

A statement from the URC said: “The fixtures involving Glasgow Warriors, Ulster Rugby, Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions have been postponed.

“Due to gastroenteritis infections it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.

“In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the BKT URC has made the decision to postpone the fixtures.

“The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course.”