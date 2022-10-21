Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 21 October 2022
Advertisement

Ulster's URC tie with Sharks off due to gastroenteritis infections

Glasgow Warriors’ match with Lions also postponed.

1 hour ago 3,175 Views 11 Comments
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ULSTER’S URC CLASH with the Sharks has been postponed due to gastroenteritis infections in the Irish side’s squad. Glasgow Warriors’ match with the Lions has also been postponed due to gastroenteritis.  

Ulster were due to play the Sharks tomorrow at the Kings Park stadium in Durban, with Glasgow due to play their opponents, the Lions, tomorrow at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. 

A statement from the URC said: “The fixtures involving Glasgow Warriors, Ulster Rugby, Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions have been postponed.

“Due to gastroenteritis infections it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.

“In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the BKT URC has made the decision to postpone the fixtures.

“The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course.” 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie