Dublin: 11 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Suarez and Cavani on target as Uruguay get up and running in style

Oscar Tabarez’s side had far too much for Ecuador in Belo Horizonte.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Jun 2019, 1:15 AM
46 minutes ago 285 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4685290
Suarez was on the mark on Sunday night.
Image: PA
Suarez was on the mark on Sunday night.
Suarez was on the mark on Sunday night.
Image: PA

URUGUAY GOT THEIR Copa America campaign off to a perfect start, beating 10-man Ecuador 4-0 in Belo Horizonte on Sunday.

Nicolas Lodeiro had given Oscar Tabarez’s men a sixth-minute lead before Jose Quintero was sent off for Ecuador.

That made an already difficult task even tougher and Uruguay capitalised on their numerical advantage in the first half through goals from star duo Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

Uruguay comfortably saw out their win, added to by an Arturo Mina own goal in the second half, to secure a dream start in Group C, which also includes Japan and two-time reigning champions Chile.

Diego Godin almost gifted Ecuador a first-minute opener after an underhit back pass before Uruguay opened the scoring.

Suarez’s cross from the right found Lodeiro, who took two beautiful touches before unleashing into the bottom corner on the half-volley.

Uruguay were already in control and the game turned further in their favour in the 24th minute.

Quintero made contact with the face of Lodeiro in an aerial challenge and was shown a yellow card, only to be sent off by the referee following a lengthy VAR review.

Brazil Soccer Copa America Uruguay Ecuador Jose Quinteros saw red. Source: Eugenio Savio

Uruguay pushed on from there, Cavani forcing two fine saves from Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez, including one onto the post after a delightful flick.

But the Paris Saint-Germain forward would double his side’s lead in the 33rd minute with his first Copa America goal, acrobatically volleying in from close range after Godin centred a header.

Uruguay went further ahead just before the break, Suarez converting at the back post after Martin Caceres flicked on a corner from Lodeiro.

In control with their three-goal lead, Uruguay were content to simply dictate possession to begin the second half.

But they sealed their win in the 78th minute, Mina scoring an own goal that was initially ruled out for offside before being overturned by the VAR.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

