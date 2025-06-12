McIlroy unravels after strong start at US Open, Lowry struggles

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry both endured a difficult start to the US Open as Oakmont Country Club proved to be as tough a test as anticipated.

McIlroy was two-under through his first three holes on Thursday, but a disappointing six-over for the remainder — culminating in a double-bogey at the par-three eighth — as he signed for a round of four-over par 74.

Lowry, who was runner-up the last time that Oakmont hosted the US Open in 2016, struggled to a nine-over par 79 which could have been even worse but for a hole-out from 160 yards for eagle at the third.

JJ Spaun is the clubhouse leader on four-under after the morning’s play in Pittsburgh, his stunning 66 only the eighth bogey-free round at Oakmont in US Open history.

Teeing off alongside Lowry and Justin Rose on the 10th, McIlroy opened par-birdie-birdie to jump to the top of the leaderboard early on. After holing a 27-foot birdie at the 11th, the world number two launched a monstrous 392-yard drive at the par-five 12th before a brilliant second shot and two putts from 60 feet for birdie and a share of the lead.

McIlroy hits his LONGEST drive of the season ‼️



A MONSTER 392-yard drive sets him up for eagle 👀 pic.twitter.com/s1IDJN7wGQ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 12, 2025

Advertisement

McIlroy stared down Oakmont’s test in a bogey-free back nine to make the turn in an impressive two-under before the course bit back, starting with a missed six-footer for par on the first.

Further trouble followed at the par-five fourth where he was right off the tee and needed two shots to get out of the rough, saving himself from an even worse fate by holing a 30-footer to salvage bogey.

But in the end, Rory does his best salvage job with a bogey putt from 30+ feet. pic.twitter.com/86T6tCVj90 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 12, 2025

However, his challenge stalled with a cruel final run of back-to-back bogeys at the sixth and seventh and then a double when he overshot the green with his tee-shot at the par-three eighth.

Playing partner Lowry has plenty of work to do after a topsy-turvy round which included three doubles as well as the first-ever US Open eagle at Oakmont’s third hole, where he managed a rueful smile as he holed out from all of 160 yards.

How good is this from Shane Lowry?! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/NNbiAfqP4T — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 12, 2025

Behind leader Spaun, just four other players shot rounds under par from the morning wave: South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence who is one shot back on three-under, Si-Woo Kim, who opened with a two-under par 68, and Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry, who both shot opening 69s.