McIlroy unravels after strong start at US Open, Lowry struggles

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry both endured a difficult start to the US Open as Oakmont Country Club proved to be as tough a test as anticipated.
McIlroy was two-under through his first three holes on Thursday, but a disappointing six-over for the remainder — culminating in a double-bogey at the par-three eighth — as he signed for a round of four-over par 74.
Lowry, who was runner-up the last time that Oakmont hosted the US Open in 2016, struggled to a nine-over par 79 which could have been even worse but for a hole-out from 160 yards for eagle at the third.
JJ Spaun is the clubhouse leader on four-under after the morning’s play in Pittsburgh, his stunning 66 only the eighth bogey-free round at Oakmont in US Open history.
Teeing off alongside Lowry and Justin Rose on the 10th, McIlroy opened par-birdie-birdie to jump to the top of the leaderboard early on. After holing a 27-foot birdie at the 11th, the world number two launched a monstrous 392-yard drive at the par-five 12th before a brilliant second shot and two putts from 60 feet for birdie and a share of the lead.
McIlroy stared down Oakmont’s test in a bogey-free back nine to make the turn in an impressive two-under before the course bit back, starting with a missed six-footer for par on the first.
Further trouble followed at the par-five fourth where he was right off the tee and needed two shots to get out of the rough, saving himself from an even worse fate by holing a 30-footer to salvage bogey.
However, his challenge stalled with a cruel final run of back-to-back bogeys at the sixth and seventh and then a double when he overshot the green with his tee-shot at the par-three eighth.
Playing partner Lowry has plenty of work to do after a topsy-turvy round which included three doubles as well as the first-ever US Open eagle at Oakmont’s third hole, where he managed a rueful smile as he holed out from all of 160 yards.
Behind leader Spaun, just four other players shot rounds under par from the morning wave: South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence who is one shot back on three-under, Si-Woo Kim, who opened with a two-under par 68, and Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry, who both shot opening 69s.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
McIlroy unravels after strong start at US Open, Lowry struggles
RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry both endured a difficult start to the US Open as Oakmont Country Club proved to be as tough a test as anticipated.
McIlroy was two-under through his first three holes on Thursday, but a disappointing six-over for the remainder — culminating in a double-bogey at the par-three eighth — as he signed for a round of four-over par 74.
Lowry, who was runner-up the last time that Oakmont hosted the US Open in 2016, struggled to a nine-over par 79 which could have been even worse but for a hole-out from 160 yards for eagle at the third.
JJ Spaun is the clubhouse leader on four-under after the morning’s play in Pittsburgh, his stunning 66 only the eighth bogey-free round at Oakmont in US Open history.
Teeing off alongside Lowry and Justin Rose on the 10th, McIlroy opened par-birdie-birdie to jump to the top of the leaderboard early on. After holing a 27-foot birdie at the 11th, the world number two launched a monstrous 392-yard drive at the par-five 12th before a brilliant second shot and two putts from 60 feet for birdie and a share of the lead.
McIlroy stared down Oakmont’s test in a bogey-free back nine to make the turn in an impressive two-under before the course bit back, starting with a missed six-footer for par on the first.
Further trouble followed at the par-five fourth where he was right off the tee and needed two shots to get out of the rough, saving himself from an even worse fate by holing a 30-footer to salvage bogey.
However, his challenge stalled with a cruel final run of back-to-back bogeys at the sixth and seventh and then a double when he overshot the green with his tee-shot at the par-three eighth.
Playing partner Lowry has plenty of work to do after a topsy-turvy round which included three doubles as well as the first-ever US Open eagle at Oakmont’s third hole, where he managed a rueful smile as he holed out from all of 160 yards.
Behind leader Spaun, just four other players shot rounds under par from the morning wave: South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence who is one shot back on three-under, Si-Woo Kim, who opened with a two-under par 68, and Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry, who both shot opening 69s.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry tricky conditions US Open