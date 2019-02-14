US PGA Championship returning to Sky Sports after Eleven Sports experiment

SKY SPORTS WILL televise the 2019 US PGA Championship following Eleven Sports’ broadcast of the tournament last year.

It will be the first time Sky Sports have picked up live rights for the PGA Championship in three years.

Sky Sports also confirmed it has secured coverage of the Masters, The Open and US Open this year, meaning all four majors will be aired live on the network.

The calendar will see the Masters take place at Augusta National in April, before the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open feature during the summer.

Eleven Sports streamed the PGA Championship online last year and received plenty of criticism after encountering various technical problems, but the event will return to a traditional broadcaster for the coming year.

All five women’s majors are also live on Sky Sports this year.

