Turkey defeat United States with last-ditch winner, Australia advance after draw with Paraguay

Results – World Cup Group D

Turkey 3-2 USA

Paraguay 0-0 Australia

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TURKEY ENDED THEIR goal drought as substitute Kaan Ayhan steered in a winner deep into stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win over the United States.

Auston Trusty and Sebastian Berhalter scored early in each half for the co-hosts in Los Angeles, either side of goals from Arda Güler and Baris Yilmaz, but Ayhan had the final say to restore some Turkish pride despite finishing bottom of Group D.

Australia secured their place in the last 32 as they clinched second place in Group D with a 0-0 draw with Paraguay.

A US side showing 10 changes from the win over Australia made a rapid start, the sole survivor Weston McKennie and Trusty going close from early corners before Trusty fired in after being left alone at the far post from a third after only two minutes.

But having failed to score with 62 attempts on goal in their opening two matches, Turkey equalised with their 63rd after 10 minutes, Guler slipping a reverse pass from Yilmaz past Matt Turner to leave Panama as the only team without a goal.

🇺🇸 1-1 🇹🇷



ARDA GÜLEEEEERRRRRRRR



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Mark McKenzie thought he had restored the US lead, but was flagged offside as he turned in a rebound amid more poor defending from a corner, and Turkey were ahead a minute later – Yilmaz credited with the goal for a slight touch as Orkun Kokcu finished a sharp move as Eren Elmali pulled Guler’s flick back into his path.

Their lead lasted just four minutes into the second half as they again failed to defend a set-piece, a long throw falling to Sebastian Berhalter on the edge of the box who drove it past the helpless Ugurcan Cakir.

🇺🇸 2-2 🇹🇷



WHAT A HIT SON - USA BRING IT LEVEL AGAIN - GAME ON



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Christian Pulisic, out since half-time of the opening match with a calf injury, was introduced just before and went close to a goal three times – Cakir thwarting his effort after being released on the left and turning an effort which almost looped over him onto the post, but could only watch a third effort fizz narrowly wide of a post from distance.

Turkey snatched the victory eight minutes into stoppage time as Guler wriggled clear in the corner, the US defence failing to deal with a cross and as the ball was played back across goal, Ayhan was on hand to turn the ball in.

🇺🇸 2-3 🇹🇷



TURKEY WIN IT WITH THE LAST KICK OF THE GAME !!!!



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Draw

The Australia-Paraguay draw was a bad result for Scotland, the South Americans finishing as the fourth best of the third-placed teams.

The Socceroos created multiple chances as they took control early, but they fell short in front of goal. An early attempt from Jackson Irvine was saved by Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

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Gill also parried away a Cristian Volpato effort before the end of a cagey first half.

Neither side threatened much after the break, Jordon Bos getting between two defenders to fire wide of the post in the 90th minute.

Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach was also forced into a stoppage-time save to deny Mauricio.

The draw ensures Australia will face the runners-up in Group G with Paraguay left waiting on other results to learn their fate.

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