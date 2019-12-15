Usman stops Covington with 50 seconds left in UFC welterweight epic

KAMARU USMAN RETAINED his welterweight title with a late stoppage against Colby Covington in a see-saw main event at UFC 245 overnight.

With the judges split heading into the final round, it was the champion who took the initiative, knocking Covington down twice before referee Marc Goddard called a halt with 50 seconds of the fight remaining.

The judges’ cards read 39-37 Usman, 39-37 Covington and 38-38 at the time of the stoppage, with the bout named Fight of the Night.

The UFC later confirmed that Covington had suffered a “non-displaced midline mandible fracture” in the defeat.

The challenger was rocked by a big right hand from Usman in the third round and could be heard telling his corner that he had broken his jaw.

Usman, who was defending his title for the first time, takes his record to 16-1 while Covington’s is 15-2.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski stripped Max Holloway of his featherweight title, winning a unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47 and 50-45.

And Amanda Nunes comfortably defended her bantamweight strap against Germaine de Randamie, winning 49-44, 49-46, 49-45.

UFC 245 results – Main Card

Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington TKO5 (4:10)

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway UD (48-47 x 2, 50-45)

Amanda Nunes def. Germaine de Randamie UD (49-44, 49-46, 49-45)

Marlon Moraes def. Jose Aldo SD (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber TKO3 (0:43)

