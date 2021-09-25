Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ukraine's Usyk dethrones Joshua as world heavyweight champion

Oleksandr Usyk triumphed 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 on the scorecards.

Anthony Joshua in action against Oleksandr Usyk.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

OLESKANDR USYK ENDED Anthony Joshua’s reign as world heavyweight champion with a unanimous points decision in London on Saturday.

The Ukrainian triumphed 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 on the scorecards of the three judges in just the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion’s third bout as a heavyweight.

His victory, which extended Usyk’s perfect record as a professional to 19 wins from as many bouts, scuppered immediate plans for Joshua to fight fellow British world champion Tyson Fury in a heavyweight unification bout.

Usyk’s victory saw him become just the third boxer after Evander Holyfield of the United States and Britain’s David Haye to win both the cruiserweight and heavyweight world titles.

