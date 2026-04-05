The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Storm-interrupted Valero Texas Open to resume play this afternoon
THE THIRD ROUND of the Valero Texas Open will resume at 1.45pm (Irish time) today after storms interrupted play yesterday.
No one was able to finish their round in San Antonio with leader Robert MacIntyre maintaining an advantage at the top on 15-under par.
The Scot made it through six holes before proceedings were halted, and he was two shots clear of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg.
Contintuous rain and power cuts in the area forced the decision to postpone the day’s action.
“We’re done,” PGA TOUR rules official Ken Tackett told the official website. “The golf course just can’t take any more.”
MacIntyre and Åberg were in the final group of the day alongside Kevin Roy, who was tied for 10 on nine-under, and made it as far as the sixth.
Ryo Hisatsune has a share of third on 11-under with Matt Wallace. He had two eagles on his card when play was halted while Marco Penge produced seven birdies from the opening nine to reach 10-under.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf Valero Texas Open