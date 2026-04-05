Storm-interrupted Valero Texas Open to resume play this afternoon

THE THIRD ROUND of the Valero Texas Open will resume at 1.45pm (Irish time) today after storms interrupted play yesterday.

No one was able to finish their round in San Antonio with leader Robert MacIntyre maintaining an advantage at the top on 15-under par.

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The Scot made it through six holes before proceedings were halted, and he was two shots clear of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg.

Contintuous rain and power cuts in the area forced the decision to postpone the day’s action.

“We’re done,” PGA TOUR rules official Ken Tackett told the official website. “The golf course just can’t take any more.”

MacIntyre and Åberg were in the final group of the day alongside Kevin Roy, who was tied for 10 on nine-under, and made it as far as the sixth.

Ryo Hisatsune has a share of third on 11-under with Matt Wallace. He had two eagles on his card when play was halted while Marco Penge produced seven birdies from the opening nine to reach 10-under.