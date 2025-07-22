Van der Poel drops out of Tour de France due to pneumonia

DUTCH RIDER MATHIEU van der Poel has pulled out of the Tour de France six days before the end of the race, because he is suffering from pneumonia, his team Alpecin said on Tuesday.

The 2023 world champion was taken to hospital on Monday after cold symptoms worsened.

“Mathieu had been showing symptoms of a cold for several days, but yesterday afternoon his condition deteriorated significantly. In the evening, he developed a fever and was taken to Narbonne hospital for tests,” the Belgian team said.

“Medical tests revealed that Mathieu was suffering from pneumonia. In consultation with the medical staff, it was decided that he cannot continue the race. His health is the priority.”

Van der Poel, 30, won the second stage of this year’s Tour but had fallen one hour and 40 minutes behind overall leader Tadej Pogacar by the end of Sunday’s 15th stage.

