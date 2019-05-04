This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Van der Vaart off to a winning start in darts career

After retiring from football in 2018, the Dutchman made his debut in professional darts at the BDO Denmark Open on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 May 2019, 3:43 PM
15 minutes ago 885 Views No Comments
RAFAEL VAN DER VAART made a winning start to his professional darts career at the Denmark Open on Saturday.

van-der-vaart-cropped_1e5tbzacaslxk1rtqi9ebb0jli Rafael van der Vaart won his first professional darts match.

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham playmaker Van der Vaart retired from football in 2018 following a brief spell at Danish club Esbjerg, outlining his intention to take up darts professionally.

And, having joined the British Darts Association (BDO) circuit in April, the 36-year-old made his debut at the Denmark Open, coincidentally held in Esbjerg.

The former Netherlands international got his pro career off to a victorious start, beating Thomas Andersen 4-2 in the first round.

A 4-0 defeat to Mogens Christensen in the second round followed, but Van der Vaart will take part in the Denmark Masters on Sunday.

“A fun morning at the Denmark Open,” Van der Vaart tweeted. ”Really looking forward to my next match tomorrow!”

