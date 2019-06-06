This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
VAR decisions to be shown on stadium screens as technology makes Premier League debut

Clubs without big screens will relay the decision through PA systems and messages on scoreboards.

By Cian Roche Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,112 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4670833

VAR DECISIONS WILL be replayed on stadium screens as the technology makes its arrival to the Premier League.

Portugal: Portugal - Switzerland Referee Felix Brych checking an on-field decision using VAR during Wednesday's Nations League game between Portugal and Switzerland. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

From next season, officials in the English top flight will be able to avail of the Video Assistant Referee system and fans will be able to see definitive replays of decisions that have been overturned.

For Premier League stadiums without large screens, including Manchester United’s home ground Old Trafford, messages will be displayed on scoreboards and PA announcements will be made to explain the referee’s ruling.

If the VAR believes there is a definitive video clip which helps explain an overturned decision to fans, it will be broadcast on giant screens,” the Premier League said in a statement on Wednesday.

The checks will be focused around goals, penalty decisions, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

VAR debuts in the Premier League next season having been used for the 2018 World Cup in Russia last summer and was deployed in some capacity for this season’s FA Cup.

It was also extensively used in this year’s Champions League campaign, with reviews coming in games featuring Premier League sides Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham.

The Premier League is also exploring the option of making VAR replays and reviews available to fans via an app on their handheld devices.

Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

