Step by step as Ireland remain hopeful for 'extremely fit' Denise O'Sullivan

DENISE O’SULLIVAN IS expected to train today as her race for full fitness for the World Cup intensifies.

The Ireland star was hospitalised with a shin injury after Friday night’s abandoned warm-up game against Colombia at Meakin Park.

Vera Pauw’s side resume full training at their Brisbane base shortly, with all eyes on midfield maestro O’Sullivan ahead of Thursday’s opening showdown against Australia in Sydney.

The boot O’Sullivan has worn in recent days has been removed and she is walking freely. Her stability will be tested at training and if the outcome is positive, it’s onto running.

While Pauw and her staff are uncertain whether Thursday may come too soon, the Ireland manager remains hopeful — with news from the medical team and player positive.

“There is really good hopes and Denise herself says there is really good hopes,” Pauw told the Irish media this morning.

“It is going according to what we hoped would happen, so the hope is the same [as Saturday's update].

“Step by step in this case. Denise is fit, she is extremely fit, that helps. From there, we will see, but it is about what she can handle. Then we build up to the match.”

An FAI update is expected after training.

Pauw, meanwhile, said she was aware that footage of the tackle on O’Sullivan that has emerged in Colombian media.

Asked whether it’s frustrating that the rest of the world hasn’t seen the remainder of the behind-closed-doors game abandoned after “over physical” Colombian play, just this clip, she responded:

“Well, if it was very frustrating, we would have come out with it. We know that it was the total atmosphere and this was not the only incident. That is what we know.

“And the tackle is over the ball and on the ankle, the ball was away and it was on the ankle. And not even a hand lower, she would have been out of the World Cup, for sure. And it was deliberate.”

She has not seen the backlash on social media. “To be honest, at this moment, it does not bother me because I have switched off my social media and haven’t looked. For obvious reasons. I need to be here for the team.

“I will leave that to other people because I am just focusing on Australia.”